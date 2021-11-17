Verizon Business to Create Next-Generation Global Network Infrastructure for FM Logistic

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business has been selected by FM Logistic – an international supplier of omnichannel supply chain services – to transform its global network infrastructure. The secure SD WAN network will run across FM Logistic’s operations in 14 countries and is a fundamental part of the company’s growth and ongoing digital transformation.



With the need for efficient and reliable end to end supply chain services currently in huge demand as a result of the rise in e-commerce, this super-charged network will help FM Logistic continue to meet and more importantly exceed the needs of its customers, increasing its agility and performance as well as enabling it to take advantage of the data explosion offered by the digital world.

“With new digital applications on the horizon such as Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning creating a digital data explosion, it is crucial that businesses assess their existing networks to ensure they are ready for this fast-paced digital future,” said Scott Lawrence, Group Vice President of Verizon Business in Europe. “Newer networks feature better security, more capacity and enhanced functionality. They can help supercharge strategic business growth and new service innovation for increased competitive advantage.”

Although its current Verizon network was recognized for its uptime performance and reliability, FM Logistic knew that to take advantage of new high-bandwidth applications and prepare its infrastructure for the next generation of operational innovation, the network needed to be upgraded. This would also enable it to take advantage of the surge of new digital logistical data available, such as delivery, route and supply chain management data, in order to drive even better services to its customers.

“This global, powerful, evolutive, resilient and secure infrastructure is the foundation of our IT landscape and its connectivity will help enable us to manage complex omnichannel end to end supply chain operations for our customers, migrate services to the cloud and introduce new urban logistics solutions. We see high performance and the near real-time visibility of data as critical in serving our customers, delivering their goods on time and in perfect condition,” said Alexandre Brauner, Group Information Systems Director at FM Logistic. “Verizon Business has been our trusted network partner for the past decade and we are confident that they are also the right partner for our future. We’re excited to explore how other technologies such as 5G could help us strengthen our business processes and support our business strategy.”

FM Logistic is an international supplier of supply chain services with a strong customer base in the consumer goods, retail, cosmetic, industrial and health sectors. It employs more than 27,200 people.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

