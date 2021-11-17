FXCM Pro focusing on the future: innovation will continue to drive the trading industry in 2022

Continuous innovation has been the lifeblood of the modern FX industry and this, along with rapid technological development seen in recent years, has been crucial for sustained industry growth. The Finance Magnates London Summit serves as the forum where finance meets innovation, and FXCM Pro is looking forward to attending on both 16-17 November to meet with fellow industry leaders and innovators at one of the last big finance events of the year – and we’ll be sharing new information on our latest innovative product, CFD Prime.



LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FXCM Pro’s latest innovation: CFD Prime

As one of the leading providers of online FX and CFD trading and other related services, FXCM has been a frequent innovator and we’re not slowing down. This approach is embedded in the introduction of CFD Prime which brings the netting, rollover fee, and margin benefits enjoyed in the FX market to those trading CFD products, something never-before-seen in the trading ecosystem.

FXCM CFD Prime is underpinned by Integral’s market-leading trading technology that allows more market participants to connect and trade with the widest range of counterparties. By eliminating bilateral credit as a barrier to market, many can access core CFD liquidity more efficiently.

By using our balance sheet and battle-tested infrastructure, FXCM offers a CFD prime brokerage solution which can effectively connect both sides, providing a central clearing function, reducing counterparty risk and offering capital optimisation to both makers and takers.

Our clients also benefit from FXCM’s real-time support which features CFD Prime dedicated coverage, account management and trading teams as well as real-time comprehensive portfolio, risk, performance and account reporting using FXCM’s well-established infrastructure. They can also make seamless transfers between FX and CFD prime brokerage accounts held at FXCM.

We’re committed to upgrading the trading experiences of our clients, and our new CFD Prime service is the latest in the long line of our innovations which once again illustrates our “client first – trader driven” approach to cater for the unmet the needs of market participants.

What does the future hold for FX investing?

Innovation has been, and will continue to be, the foundation of sustained market growth, and we hope the Finance Magnates London Summit 2021 will serve as a catalyst for collaboration and idea-sharing as we recap on the learnings of 2021 and cast our eyes to the future.

The market-leading event is one the first face to face events in nearly two years and we are excited to be attending and exhibiting in-person on 17 November.

We will have an installation at booth 27 on both days where the team can provide information on our latest innovations such as CFD Prime our other best-in-class trading solutions. Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM Group, will also be participating in a roundtable on ‘The Future of Online Trading’ from 10:55am to share his insights into our accomplishments to date and future strategy.

If you’re attending, schedule a one-on-one meeting with FXCM Pro here.

Disclaimers:

This communication is intended for institutional and professional clients only.

About FXCM

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account(s) with Forex Capital Markets Limited ("FXCM LTD" ) , could sustain a total loss of deposited funds but are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the deposited funds but professional clients and eligible counterparty clients could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Prior to trading any products offered by FXCM LTD or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (“FXCM AU”) (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, Target Market Determination and Terms of Business. Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group’s websites prior to taking further action.

FXCM Media contact:

Chatsworth Communications

+44 (0) 20 7440 9780

fxcm@chatsworthcommunications.com