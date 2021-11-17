Corporate Password Manager Passwork Is Available With a 50% Discount as Part of Black Friday

HELSINKI, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate password manager Passwork is running a Black Friday promotion. Companies of all sizes can buy the software with a huge 50% discount from November 25 to 30.

Passwork provides an advantage of effective teamwork with corporate passwords in a safe environment. Employees can quickly access all their passwords, while the rights and actions are closely supervised and managed by local system administrators.

When a company needs Passwork:

The company has a lot of accounts for different services, but at the same time, there is no unified password storage solution and employees spend too much time looking for the right password.

A cybersecurity audit needs to be done, and the company needs to make sure that all accounts are well protected.

It is necessary to minimize the risks associated with theft and compromise of corporate passwords.

All data are encrypted using the AES-256 algorithm while being securely stored on the company server and managed only by system administrators. Passwork runs on PHP and MongoDB and it can be installed on Linux and Windows with or without Docker.

Promotional Terms and Conditions:

50% discount on all editions of the Self-hosted version

Doubling the amount of rechargeable balance of the Cloud-based version

When a purchase is made through the site, the discount is applied automatically. The online discount is only valid from November 25 to November 30.

When requesting an invoice, Passwork gives you 14 days to pay: the invoice must be requested between November 25 and 30 and paid within 14 days after receiving the invoice.

About Passwork

The team at Passwork has developed a password management system that is user-friendly and affordable. Over 1,000 companies already rely on Passwork to help them manage corporate passwords. Upon signing up, clients have access to a skilled IT team that can help configure everything by email or remotely.

Web: https://passwork.pro

Media Contact: Andrew Piankov

Email: piankov@passwork.me

