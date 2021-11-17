Global Psoriasis Treatment Market Size 2020-2027 | North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Latin America Forecast Report

Pune, India, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global psoriasis treatment market size is projected to reach USD 40.58 billion by the end of 2027. Increasing focus on development of biologics for psoriasis treatment will aid the growth of the overall market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Psoriasis Treatment Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (TNF inhibitors, Interleukins, and Others), By Type (Plaque Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral/Systemic, and Topical) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 20.09 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Industry Developments:

May 2019 –Mayne Pharma Group Limited announced that it has received FDA approval for the use of SORILUX Foam for the treatment of plaque psoriasis. The product is used in treatment of psoriasis of the body & scalp in patients aged 12 years and older.





Psoriasis is a medical condition that directly affects the human skin. The condition is a long term disease that currently has very few or no treatment options. The severity of the disease and inadequate treatment methods will lead to a high emphasis on early detection and treatment of the disease across the world. The increasing research and development activities and high investments in these activities will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. The symptoms of psoriasis include red patches, itchiness, rashes, and irritation. The increasing medical activities associated with the condition and the growing emphasis on the development of efficient treatment options will emerge in favor of the growth of the overall psoriasis treatment market in the foreseeable future.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Prevalence of Psoriasis will Aid Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of psoriasis and several conditions associated with this disease. The growing demand for novel treatment options for this disease will aid the growth of the regional market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth 8.48 billion and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the coming years driven by the presence of several large scale companies in several countries across this region.





List of companies profiled in the report:

• AbbVie Inc. (Illinois, United States)

• Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

• Pfizer Inc., (New York, United States)

• LEO Pharma A/S (Ballerup, Denmark)

• Merck & Co., Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

• Amgen Inc. (California, United States)

• Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, United States)

• CELGENE CORPORATION (New Jersey, United States)

• UCB S.A. (Brussels, Belgium)

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Mumbai, India)

• Other prominent players





