Oqton to Showcase Its Expanded Software Portfolio at Formnext 2021

GHENT, Belgium, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oqton, a leader in the creation of a new breed of intelligent, cloud-based Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) platform, is presenting its recently expanded software portfolio at Formnext 2021. The company’s best-in-class MOS platform is tailored for flexible production environments that increasingly utilize a range of advanced manufacturing and automation technologies, including additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, in their production workflows. For the first time following the acquisition by 3D Systems, Oqton will also showcase an expanded software portfolio that can complement its MOS. These technologies help customers automate their digital manufacturing workflows, scale their operations and enhance their competitive position.

Expanded Portfolio Transforms & Optimizes Digital Manufacturing Systems

Oqton’s portfolio now includes 3DXpert®, 3D Sprint®, its Geomagic® portfolio, and Additive Works' Amphyon™ - as both standalone products as well as optional add-ons to the Oqton MOS platform. By building one consolidated software portfolio, Oqton intends to make these disparate tools cloud-connected to enable seamless workflows to provide a unified solution.



3DXpert® 17 Accelerates Production with Topology Optimization, Machine Learning

The Oqton software portfolio includes a new release of 3DXpert, the industry's most powerful integrated tool to prepare and optimize parts quickly, enabling rapid design for additive manufacturing (DfAM) to shorten production time and increase part precision. The new version accelerates part design with higher yield and faster print times.

Innovative machine learning-based classification to automatically recognize the part types and assign relevant preparations. This quick process results in less time to prepare parts for printing.

Employing the power of Hexagon's HxGN Emendate engine, 3DXpert now includes topology optimization so users can minimize part weight without losing functional performance.

Users can easily describe complex geometries with mathematical functions using the new Implicit Modeling feature.

The new thermal simulation capability from Additive Works has been fully integrated into 3DXpert and enables a physical simulation of actual thermal conditions inside the build chamber before printing. The ability to predict and correct potential issues result in a first-time-right build.

The company is planning the general availability of 3DXpert 17 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Dr. Ben Schrauwen, CEO and co-founder of Oqton, said, "We are excited to be able to provide an end-to-end software offering as part of the Oqton platform as we continue innovating solutions that help companies accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing in production environments. This broader portfolio, our expertise in artificial intelligence & automation and machine learning, which will help our customers and partners scale and connect different manufacturing processes in a wide range of healthcare, biotech, and industrial market verticals."

Oqton’s comprehensive software portfolio will be showcased in its booth (12.0, C78) at Formnext. For more information, please visit the company’s website.

About Oqton

Oqton delivers a global SaaS solution developed by experts in manufacturing and AI that combine years of industry experience to deliver increased productivity. Factories of the future will be powered by humans and machines working seamlessly together. Our cloud-based manufacturing operating system automates the end-to-end workflow across and beyond the production floor to provide scalable, sustainable, and efficient manufacturing for any company. Oqton is helping accelerate innovation in healthcare and industrial markets. For more information, visit our website or LinkedIn.