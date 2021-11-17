Aurora Mobile Launches Its Verification Service and Customized Service Package on HUAWEI CLOUD

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that its verification service (“JVerification”) and customized service package have been launched on HUAWEI CLOUD after a series of rigorous tests.



The cooperation with HUAWEI CLOUD demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for its robust technical capabilities and services. Currently, developers on HUAWEI CLOUD can easily purchase and experience the JVerification service by simply logging into a HUAWEI CLOUD account.

As 5G deployment accelerates in the region, there has been a growing need for efficient, convenient and safe registration and login protocols for mobile users. An important part of app development to improve user conversion rates and unlock traffic value, JVerification is a local number verification software development kit (SDK) jointly developed by Aurora Mobile and the three major telecommunications companies in China, namely China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom. This service provides registration and login protocols, two-factor authentication and other identity verification solutions for mobile app users. The product is designed to enhance overall security of the user’s identity verification process, improve user experience and operational efficiency.

In addition to JVerification, developers can also gain access to Aurora Mobile's customized service package on HUAWEI CLOUD, including push notifications, instant messaging, traffic monetization (JG Alliance), JG VaaS, JG UMS and other products and services that help developers operate, grow, and monetize their applications. As of June 30, 2021, Aurora Mobile provided SDKs to over 1.76 million apps with an accumulative 52.5 billion installations of SDKs and monthly active unique device base of nearly 1.42 billion.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to deepen the cooperation with HUAWEI CLOUD. Meanwhile, it will further leverage its advantages to execute its developer-centric strategy, upgrade its product portfolios and empower developers to achieve high-quality growth and monetization, and jointly build an expansive innovative developer service ecosystem with more partners.

About HUAWEI CLOUD

HUAWEI CLOUD is Huawei's leading cloud service provider, bringing Huawei's 30-plus years of expertise together in ICT infrastructure products and solutions. HUAWEI CLOUD is committed to provide customers with reliable, secure, and cost-effective cloud services to empower applications, harness the power of data, and help organizations of all sizes grow in today's intelligent world.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and app traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

