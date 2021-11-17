New York, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Calcium Hypochlorite Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Process, By Form, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184561/?utm_source=GNW



Calcium Hypochlorite Market Growth & Trends



The global calcium hypochlorite market size is expected to reach USD 1.34 billion by 2028. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast years. Increasing demand for calcium hypochlorite from different end-user applications including household cleaners, water treatment, and agriculture is positively impacting the market growth. It is used as a filtering agent, a retention agent, a drying agent, and an oil chemical assistant.



Calcium hypochlorite is mainly used to disinfect drinking water and public swimming pools. Its growing usage in spas, swimming pools, etc. is anticipated to boost the market growth. The rising demand for establishing improved drinking water facilities is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the industry. Moreover, a rise in the usage of hygiene products to prevent different water-borne diseases, such as typhoid and cholera, is expected to further fuel the demand over the coming years, thereby leading to the growth of the market.



Calcium hypochlorite is a chemical compound that can be produced through the calcium process and the sodium process.Calcium hypochlorite made using sodium process is gaining higher demand than the ones developed from calcium process, as the former offers better whiteness, more effective form of chlorine extracts in terms of its ability to kill maximum number viruses and bacteria, lesser precipitation, and higher thermal stability, as well as lower moisture absorption property.



The demand for the product is increasing in detergent manufacturing on account of no toxic residues, antimicrobial properties, high performance even in hard water, ability to remove microorganisms, and low cost.



The market was positively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in the first half of 2020 due to the high demand for disinfectants and cleaners from various end-use applications, such as households, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, and retailers.The rising awareness among consumers about the need to maintain hygiene levels is expected to further trigger the product demand.



With the disruption of the supply chain and growing trade uncertainties, some economies have proclaimed to momentarily allow calcium hypochlorite manufacturers to procure raw materials from unlisted agencies.Companies are heavily investing to improve the production, logistics, and quality of their existing products.



These factors are expected to drive the demand in the coming years.



Calcium Hypochlorite Market Report Highlights

• The market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the increasing product consumption in water treatment applications across the globe

• The sodium process emerged as the largest process segment in 2020 and is estimated to retain the leading position throughout the forecast years. This process yields lower precipitation and eliminates the majority of the bacteria

• Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the estimated period owing to the rapid economic growth across countries, such as India, China, and Japan

• The rapid development of detergent and disinfectant manufacturing industries in APAC due to the COVID-19 pandemic is also fueling the product demand in the regional market

• The U.S. market is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the increasing consumer preference for private pools and spas, which requires a high amount of calcium hypochlorite to maintain water quality

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184561/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________