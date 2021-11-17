The Worldwide Raw Chicken Meat Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.5% Between 2021 to 2028

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Raw Chicken Meat Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Whole Chicken, Chicken Breast, Thighs, Drumstick, Wings, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others) and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The raw chicken meat market was valued at US$ 232,489.41 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 296,150.51 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028.



Chicken meat is essential, as it is one of the primary protein sources for consumers in several countries. Furthermore, animal-derived food products have a protein digestibility corrected amino acid score (PDCAAS) of one or slightly below one. Chicken is easily digestible and the most budget-friendly of lean protein options; moreover, chicken protein contains all nine essential amino acids. Thus, the surging consumer inclination toward protein-rich food is the key factor propelling the raw chicken meat market growth.



Based on type, the raw chicken meat market is segmented into whole chicken, chicken breast, thighs, drumstick, wings, and others. The chicken breast segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The chicken breast segment is anticipated to account for the largest revenue share in the market during the forecast period. Chicken breast is a type of white meat obtained from underneath the chicken's pectoral muscle. It has low fat content and high protein content. Chicken breast is typically sold without skin and bones as most of the chicken fat is concentrated in the skin.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) states that the average 4-ounce serving size of raw, boneless, and skinless chicken breast contains approximately 110 calories, 26 gram of protein, 1 gram of fat, 75 milligrams of cholesterol, and 85 milligrams of sodium. The nutritional value and calorie count of a single chicken breast varies based on its size. Additionally, it is also dependent upon whether the chicken is pasture raised, free range, cage free, or caged. Chicken breast is also a good source of vitamins such as vitamin B, vitamin D, calcium, iron, and zinc. Growing preference for white meat is primarily propelling the demand for chicken breast across the globe. Moreover, chicken breast is convenient to cook at home, which adds to its popularity across the world.



On the basis of geography, the raw chicken meat market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global raw chicken meat market in 2020. The market in this region is projected to register remarkable growth during the forecast period, and the projected growth is mainly attributed to rapidly increasing population, significant economic development, surge in spending capacity of people, and growth of the food & beverages industry. Asia-Pacific is one of the most lucrative markets for the manufacturers of raw chicken meat due to high demand for these products. As a result, manufacturers are offering products such as meat at affordable prices.



A few key players operating in the raw chicken meat market include Amick Farms; Foster Farms; JBS S.A.; Koch Foods; Mountaire Farms; Perdue Farms; PILGRIM'S; Sanderson Farms; Tyson Foods, Inc.; and Wayne Farms LLC.



