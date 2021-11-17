Global Gait Rehabilitation System Market Forecast to 2028 - High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gait Rehabilitation System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Mechanical Type, Computer-aided); End-User (Hospital, Clinic, Rehabilitation Center, Other), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gait rehabilitation system market is expected to grow from US$ 304.77 million in 2021 to US$ 451.11 million by 2028, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as the increasing incidence of neurological disorders, and elevating number of sports injuries and orthopedic diseases cases boost the market growth. However, the availability of alternate therapies and the lack of trained professionals hamper the growth of the market.



Gait rehabilitation technology is growing exponentially as regaining functional gait is seen as a must for independent living in real-world scenarios. The various kinds of walking difficulties have urged the development of the broad spectrum of gait systems in many neurological, medical, and traumatic diseases. Rehabilitation system is an important part of the therapy plan for patients with movement disorders of the lower extremities.

The goal of rehabilitation system is basically helping the patient return to the highest possible level of function and independence while improving the overall quality of life - physically, emotionally, and socially. Most gait training systems are designed for acute and subacute neurological patients. Many techniques are used for relearning gait cycle training (functional gait training) or gait movements (nonfunctional training). Each system has its advantages and disadvantages in terms of functional outcomes. However, training gait cycle movements are insufficient for the rehabilitation of ambulation.



The global gait rehabilitation system market is bifurcated on the basis of product type and end-user. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into mechanical type and computer-aided. In 2021, the mechanical type segment held a larger market share. The same segment is also expected to register a higher CAGR during 2021-2028. Based on end-user, the gait rehabilitation system market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation centers, and others. In 2021, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market. However, the market for the rehabilitation centers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



Reasons to buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the gait rehabilitation system market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global gait rehabilitation system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Global Gait Rehabilitation System Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Gait Rehabilitation System Market- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Gait Rehabilitation System Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Neurological Disorders

5.1.2 Elevating Number of Sports Injuries and Orthopedic Disease Cases

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Availability of Alternative Therapies

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Continuous Demand for Better Quality Products

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Gait Rehabilitation System Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Gait Rehabilitation System Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Gait Rehabilitation System Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Gait Rehabilitation System Market Analysis - By Product type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Gait Rehabilitation System Market Revenue Share, by Product type (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Mechanical Type

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Mechanical Type: Gait Rehabilitation System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Computer-Aided

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Computer-Aided: Gait Rehabilitation System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Gait Rehabilitation System Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Gait Rehabilitation System Market Share, by End User, 2021 and 2028, (%)

8.3 Hospitals

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Hospitals: Gait Rehabilitation System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Clinics

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Clinics: Gait Rehabilitation System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Rehabilitation Centres

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Rehabilitation Centres: Gait Rehabilitation System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Gait Rehabilitation System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Global Gait Rehabilitation System Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Gait Rehabilitation System Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Developments

11.2.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 zebris Medical GmbH

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 PRODROMUS S.A.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Reha Technology AG

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 DIH Medical

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Meditouch

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 HIWIN Corporation

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 BAMA teknoloji

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Restorative Therapies, Inc

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Meden-Inmed Sp. z o.o.

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Groupe WINNCARE

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bi074m