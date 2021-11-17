New York, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Wood Activated Carbon Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184551/?utm_source=GNW



Europe Wood Activated Carbon Market Growth & Trends



The Europe wood activated carbon market size is expected to reach USD 62.7 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Growing concerns regarding water quality are expected to drive the market. With the alarming rate of adverse effects of contaminated water on human health, there is a proportionate increase in demand for wastewater treatment technologies in Europe.



Almost 70.0% of the wastewater generated goes for treatment in Europe. In Russian Federation, the volume of wastewater treatment is about 14 cubic kilometers annually. The retreated water is predominantly used for agricultural irrigation and environmental applications. Moreover, increasing water scarcity due to increased urbanization and population explosion are creating the demand for wood activated carbon in wastewater applications.



Major industry participants are investing in research and development.Due to fierce industry rivalry, there has been an increased effort by companies to achieve high product differentiation.



Government and companies are taking efforts to encourage the use of activated carbon within key end-use industries. All these factors are expected to benefit the market over the forecast period.



Europe Wood Activated Carbon Market Report Highlights

• The powdered segment dominated the market due to its high adsorption capacity and ability to fulfill broad treatment objectives and remove a range of particulates

• The water and air filtration application segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to its ability to absorb toxins, viruses, bacteria, fungus, drugs, and chemicals found in water and air

• In France, the market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of major cosmetic manufacturers in the country. France is a prominent manufacturer as well as an exporter of cosmetic products

