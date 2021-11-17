Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): LOI FOR 2D PROGRAM EXTENSION

SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of intent for an extension of the ongoing 2D survey in the Asia Pacific region. The extension comes on the heels of strong productivity and is a direct continuation of the ongoing work and the extended scope is expected to be completed in the middle of Q1 2022, adding about 50pc to the original program. This further strengthens the back-log for SeaBird in 2022. The company sees other opportunities in the region after the current contract has been completed.



