New York, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Desalination Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology,, By Source, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05930650/?utm_source=GNW



Water Desalination Equipment Market Growth & Trends



The global water desalination equipment market size is expected to reach USD 22.79 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing water scarcity, depletion in freshwater reserves, and fast-paced advancements in desalination technologies are anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth.



Deteriorating environmental factors, such as fluctuating weather patterns, rising pollution, and deforestation, have resulted in water scarcity and drought-like scenarios across the globe. The governments of various countries are investing in the development of desalination facilities to combat this situation, which is expected to drive the market.



The rising adoption of renewable energy to desalinate water is gaining traction in the market as the conventional systems require a considerable amount of energy to function, making them expensive and impracticable for usage in underdeveloped countries. Such developments are expected to drive the demand for water desalination equipment over the forecast period.



Key players such as Veolia and Suez have subsidiary companies that are benefited from the international presence of parent companies. Many companies are also investing in outsourcing R&D facilities in developing economies that can be used to expand their geographical presence and reduce the overall production costs by sourcing raw materials from the regional market.



Water Desalination Equipment Market Report Highlights

• The reverse osmosis technology segment accounted for over 55.0% share of the global revenue in 2020 on account of its inexpensive installation cost, ease of processing, capacity to treat various types of feed water, and minimal usage of chemicals

• The municipal application segment accounted for more than 50.0% share of the global revenue in 2020 owing to the growing urban population, coupled with the expanding megacities that are putting a strain on the available water sources, thereby augmenting the market growth

• The seawater source segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2028 owing to the increasing scarcity of water for domestic and industrial use, which is expected to be a key driver in augmenting the demand for seawater desalination

• The Middle East and Africa accounted for over 40.0% share of the global revenue in 2020. This is attributed to the scarcity of water resources in the region, which is likely to create a strong demand for water desalination equipment over the forecast period

• In July 2020, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) started the construction of the largest water desalination plant in the world at Al Taweelah Power and Water complex, which is slated to be completed by 2022

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05930650/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________