Worldwide Geographic Information System Analytics Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

The publisher has been monitoring the geographic information system analytics market and it is poised to grow by $13.21 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.44% during the forecast period. The report on the geographic information system analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for efficient land management and increased demand for new mobile GIS sensor platforms.



The geographic information system analytics market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The geographic information system analytics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Retail and real estate

Government and utilities

Telecom

Manufacturing and automotive

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

This study identifies the growing need for real-time data capture as one of the prime reasons driving the geographic information system analytics market growth during the next few years.



The report on geographic information system analytics market covers the following areas:

Geographic information system analytics market sizing

Geographic information system analytics market forecast

Geographic information system analytics market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading geographic information system analytics market vendors that include Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. Also, the geographic information system analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Retail and real estate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government and utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing and automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bentley Systems Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hexagon AB

Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

Trimble Inc.

10. Appendix

