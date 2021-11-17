Worldwide Geographic Information System Analytics Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Geographic Information System Analytics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the geographic information system analytics market and it is poised to grow by $13.21 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.44% during the forecast period. The report on the geographic information system analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for efficient land management and increased demand for new mobile GIS sensor platforms.
The geographic information system analytics market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The geographic information system analytics market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Retail and real estate
- Government and utilities
- Telecom
- Manufacturing and automotive
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
This study identifies the growing need for real-time data capture as one of the prime reasons driving the geographic information system analytics market growth during the next few years.
The report on geographic information system analytics market covers the following areas:
- Geographic information system analytics market sizing
- Geographic information system analytics market forecast
- Geographic information system analytics market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading geographic information system analytics market vendors that include Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. Also, the geographic information system analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Retail and real estate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government and utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing and automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Hexagon AB
- Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Pitney Bowes Inc.
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.
- Trimble Inc.
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4kg89d