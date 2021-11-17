Worldwide Optical Transceiver Industry to 2026 - Emerging 5G Network Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Transceiver Market Research Report by Form, Data Rate, Fiber Type, Distance, Wavelength, Connector, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Optical Transceiver Market size was estimated at USD 6,144.03 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 6,796.21 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.95% reaching USD 11,462.93 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Optical Transceiver to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Form, the market was studied across Cfp, Cfp2, And Cfp4, Cxp, Qsfp, Qsfp+, Qsfp14, And Qsfp28, Sff And Sfp, Sfp+ And Sfp28, and Xfp.

Based on Data Rate, the market was studied across 10 Gbps To 40 Gbps, 41 Gbps To 100 Gbps, Less Than 10 Gbps, and More Than 100 Gbps.

Based on Fiber Type, the market was studied across Multimode Fiber and Single-mode Fiber.

Based on Distance, the market was studied across 1 To 10 Km, 11 To 100 Km, Less Than 1 Km, and More Than 100 Km.

Based on Wavelength, the market was studied across 1310 Nm Band, 1550 Nm Band, and 850 Nm Band.

Based on Connector, the market was studied across Lc Connector, Mpo Connector, Rj-45, and Sc Connector.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Data Center, Enterprise, and Telecommunication. The Data Center is further studied across Data Center Interconnect and Intra-data Center Connection. The Telecommunication is further studied across Long-haul Network, Metro Network, and Ultra-long-haul Network.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Optical Transceiver Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Optical Transceiver Market, including Accelink, Applied Optoelectronics, Ciena, Cisco, Fit Hong Teng, Fujitsu Optical Components, Hisense Broadband, Ii-vi, Innolight, Intel, Lumentum, Mellanox, Nec, Neophotonics, Perle Systems, Reflex Photonics, Smartoptics, Solid Optics, Source Photonics, and Sumitomo Electric Industries.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Optical Transceiver Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Optical Transceiver Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Optical Transceiver Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Optical Transceiver Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Optical Transceiver Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Optical Transceiver Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Optical Transceiver Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing adoption of smart devices

5.2.2. Rising huge volume data traffic

5.2.3. Rising demand for energy-efficient transceivers

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Deployment cost and complexities

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Emerging 5G network

5.4.2. Rising need for efficient data transfer capabilities

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Constantly changing technology and consumer demand



6. Optical Transceiver Market, by Form

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cfp, Cfp2, And Cfp4

6.3. Cxp

6.4. Qsfp, Qsfp+, Qsfp14, And Qsfp28

6.5. Sff And Sfp

6.6. Sfp+ And Sfp28

6.7. Xfp



7. Optical Transceiver Market, by Data Rate

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 10 Gbps To 40 Gbps

7.3. 41 Gbps To 100 Gbps

7.4. Less Than 10 Gbps

7.5. More Than 100 Gbps



8. Optical Transceiver Market, by Fiber Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Multimode Fiber

8.3. Single-mode Fiber



9. Optical Transceiver Market, by Distance

9.1. Introduction

9.2. 1 To 10 Km

9.3. 11 To 100 Km

9.4. Less Than 1 Km

9.5. More Than 100 Km



10. Optical Transceiver Market, by Wavelength

10.1. Introduction

10.2. 1310 Nm Band

10.3. 1550 Nm Band

10.4. 850 Nm Band



11. Optical Transceiver Market, by Connector

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Lc Connector

11.3. Mpo Connector

11.4. Rj-45

11.5. Sc Connector



12. Optical Transceiver Market, by Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Data Center

12.2.1. Data Center Interconnect

12.2.2. Intra-data Center Connection

12.3. Enterprise

12.4. Telecommunication

12.4.1. Long-haul Network

12.4.2. Metro Network

12.4.3. Ultra-long-haul Network



13. Americas Optical Transceiver Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Argentina

13.3. Brazil

13.4. Canada

13.5. Mexico

13.6. United States



14. Asia-Pacific Optical Transceiver Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Australia

14.3. China

14.4. India

14.5. Indonesia

14.6. Japan

14.7. Malaysia

14.8. Philippines

14.9. Singapore

14.10. South Korea

14.11. Taiwan

14.12. Thailand



15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Optical Transceiver Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. France

15.3. Germany

15.4. Italy

15.5. Netherlands

15.6. Qatar

15.7. Russia

15.8. Saudi Arabia

15.9. South Africa

15.10. Spain

15.11. United Arab Emirates

15.12. United Kingdom



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

16.1.1. Quadrants

16.1.2. Business Strategy

16.1.3. Product Satisfaction

16.2. Market Ranking Analysis

16.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

16.4. Competitive Scenario

16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

16.4.4. Investment & Funding

16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



17. Company Usability Profiles

17.1. Accelink

17.2. Applied Optoelectronics

17.3. Ciena

17.4. Cisco

17.5. Fit Hong Teng

17.6. Fujitsu Optical Components

17.7. Hisense Broadband

17.8. Ii-vi

17.9. Innolight

17.10. Intel

17.11. Lumentum

17.12. Mellanox

17.13. Nec

17.14. Neophotonics

17.15. Perle Systems

17.16. Reflex Photonics

17.17. Smartoptics

17.18. Solid Optics

17.19. Source Photonics

17.20. Sumitomo Electric Industries



18. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbu2c3