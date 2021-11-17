English Finnish

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc has yesterday received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tunkelo, Teemu

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20211116162443_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-16

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: 2.09 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.09 EUR







For further information, please contact:



Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com