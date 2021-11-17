Home Audio Equipment Market Size & Share 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global home audio equipment market size is projected to witness a lucrative growth during the forecast period, as the evolution of IoT picks up steam. Users worldwide are showing a rising preference for voice assistant-based products, fueling the sales of smart speakers. The regional trends that will positively impact the market landscape are explained below:

Popularity of high-quality audio products since lockdown

When the novel coronavirus hit the globe, mobility restrictions encouraged individuals worldwide to seek audio and video entertainment channels. Online learning and video-on-demand soon became mainstream, expanding consumer content consumption multifold times. several customers have been buying high-end home audio equipment to watch their favorite Netlix or Amazon Prime series, movies, and listening to songs.

The sleek and compact designs of the latest soundbars have been attracting customers. These soundbars feature coaxial and optical cable inputs that also support Bluetooth connectivity. Users can connect their smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other devices to these audio systems, enhancing the customer experience.

Online sales channels see an uptick across North America

North America home audio equipment market size is expected to grow to nearly $15 billion by 2027. The online platforms have been witnessing tremendous growth over the past few months, due to the lockdown. Costco, Walmart, Amazon, and other similar online players have been striving to retain customers after the vaccination drives.

They are offering rewards and discounts on certain products, providing product comparison, and products suggestion for maintaining their customer base. These mediums have been offering same-day or next-day delivery option across all Tier I and II cities, satisfying customer needs.

Installation of smart TVs across Asia Pacific

By 2027, Asia Pacific home audio equipment market share is anticipated to be worth over $15 billion. After the government authorities imposed the regional lockdowns in keeping with the rising threat of COVID-19, the need for entertainment platforms such as televisions, especially smart TVs, increased considerably.

These systems provide internet as well as Bluetooth connectivity, screen sharing options, and direct access to video-on-demand applications. As these TV sets are integrated with smart speakers for improving sound quality and automation, residents with kids and aged people are investing in these systems.

Customer inclination toward wireless audio receivers in APAC

APAC home audio equipment market trends signify a steady inflow of revenue from audio receivers. Wireless audio receivers can connect a non-Bluetooth device to a Bluetooth-enabled device including laptops, smartphones, and tablets for transferring sound. These units feature:

Compact size

Robust functionality

Improved sound quality

Convenient wireless connectivity

Surround sound experience

With several homeowners seeking high-quality audio entertainment, they are installing these systems for amplification of sound effects at minimal costs. The integration of these audio systems eliminates the need for purchasing a new speaker, thereby being a cost-effective alternative.

Offline retail stores to bounce back in Asia Pacific

As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has resulted in renewed product demand across offline sales channels, Asia Pacific market forecast is likely to involve a continuous progress. Several customers are preferring to buy from brick-and-mortar stores located in shopping centers and malls. Consumers can experience and compare multiple products and brands at the same time, enabling more informed purchase decisions. Several retail stores provide the ease of digital payment alternatives, alongside exclusive gift cards, cashback offers, and discounts.

Improved battery life of new products in Europe

The enhanced features and robust functionalities of newer product ranges is accelerating product consumption across Europe. With easy to carry speakers proliferating the scene, Europe home audio equipment market outlook consists of high degree of competition among industry participants.

As some home audio units provide an average battery life of about 6 to 12 hours, several manufacturers have been focusing on improving the battery life of their products. The growing R&D investments toward this aim is expected to translate to instant connectivity between two devices.

Adoption of Home Theater in a Box (HTIB) in European countries

The growing adoption of wired solutions such as Home Theater in a Box (HTIB) systems is fostering the product uptake across France, Italy, Russia, Germany, and the U.K. The seamless experience provided by HTIBs is promoting their popularity among TV viewers.

This product is compact and includes speakers, CD player, and a sound receiver, enabling easy mounting options. It is designed to support internet connectivity and can efficiently stream content from Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and similar platforms.

