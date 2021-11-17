Blockthrough Wins the 2021 Deloitte Companies-to-Watch Award

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockthrough, a technology company focused on helping digital publishers and media companies recover the advertising revenue otherwise lost to adblocking software, has been named a winner of the 2021 Deloitte Companies-to-Watch award. This award spotlights emerging companies that exhibit strong growth and show potential to be a future candidate for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award.

"Being acknowledged as a 'Company-to-Watch' by Deloitte is a tremendous honor for us," said Marty Krátký-Katz, Co-founder and CEO of Blockthrough. "Our team works tirelessly to provide web publishers with innovative solutions to monetize their ad-sensitive audience with a better, lighter ad experience. This ultimately helps keep the internet free to use. We're incredibly proud of our team for this achievement."

Companies-to-Watch winners are new companies headquartered in Canada, demonstrating superior technology, effective management experience, and common traits of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award winners. To be eligible, candidates must also devote a significant portion of their operating revenues to creating proprietary technology or intellectual property.

Blockthrough invented a proprietary filtering technology to deliver a lighter ad experience compliant with the Acceptable Ads Standard to opted-in adblock users. Blockthrough's technology team is led by Matt Kendall, co-creator of Prebid.js—the world's most widely used header bidding wrapper. As a technology-focused company, Blockthrough continues to invest heavily in R&D to drive better results for its client publishers.

"With great pride, we wish to congratulate this year's Companies-to-Watch winners," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Their growth trajectory and ability to thrive through uncertainty, particularly during these turbulent times, have set these organizations apart and established them as an emerging cohort of tech leaders in Canada."

About Blockthrough

Blockthrough is the most popular adblock recovery solution among the Comscore-150. In recognition of its innovation and positive contribution to the industry, Blockthrough has been named a 2021 AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player and winner of the 2021 Adweek Readers' Choice Best in Tech Partner Award, in addition to being ranked the 11th fastest-growing company in Canada by The Globe and Mail, with a three-year growth rate of 3418%.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

Learn more

Media contact:

Neera Shanker

neera@blockthrough.com

888-942-8362

Related Files

Blockthrough one-sheet.pdf

Case study, Healthline + Blockthrough.pdf

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment