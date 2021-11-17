Harvia creates an experiential sauna world to a new harbor restaurant in Finland

English Finnish

According to the Harvia mission, healing with heat, we are creating an experiential sauna world to the new harbor restaurant in Jyväskylä, Finland built by Osuuskauppa Keskimaa which is a large co-op conglomerate that operates in the tourism and catering sector, among other things. The experiential sauna world includes three saunas of different styles and sizes, offering unique and high-quality sauna experiences. The largest of the saunas utilizes premium-level sauna technology of the German sauna technology manufacturer EOS which is part of the Harvia Group.



Osuuskauppa Keskimaa will build a new year-round harbor restaurant at the tip of the Jyväskylä harbor by summer 2022. The restaurant building will have a restaurant, banquet and conference facilities, and a sauna world. The name of the harbor restaurant Sataman Viilu was chosen through a naming competition.



“When choosing a partner for the sauna world, we emphasized experientialism, spectacularness, and timeless Finnish design. As an iconic company in our province, Harvia provided us the know-how we were looking for and met our requirements with more than 70 years of sauna expertise and modern design that fits seamlessly into the spirit of the building and the urban environment,” says Pasi Kunelius, Director of Tourism and Catering at Osuuskauppa Keskimaa.



”City saunas, which combine restaurant services, being together, and relaxation, are getting more and more popular. It’s wonderful to be involved in implementing Osuuskauppa Keskimaa’s new kind of harbor restaurant concept, which can be enjoyed by both city residents and tourists. The city sauna promotes modern sauna culture, in which both mental and physical well-being are sought both in everyday life and at parties together with joy and relaxation. We are truly healing with heat,” says Päivi Juolahti, VP of Marketing & Innovation at Harvia.



Harvia has designed three different sauna experiences for the harbor restaurant Sataman Viilu. The atmospheric sauna facilities offer you not just a unique sauna experience but also the enjoyment of a beautiful lake view and a fresh-water pool connected to the terrace.



”For the largest sauna, we chose premium and heavy-duty professional sauna technology by Harvia’s subsidiary EOS. The technology is designed for demanding professional use and guarantees always steady ventilation and heating of the sauna. The sauna technology includes steam units which are connected to the heaters and make the air in the sauna moist and pleasant, creating a spa atmosphere,” says Anssi Pelkonen, Sales Director of Finland at Harvia.



The design of one of the smaller sauna facilities is inspired by a traditional Finnish smoke sauna and uses black rustic paneling on the walls. The third sauna implements a modern environment that utilizes glass and simplified Scandinavian design.



The harbor restaurant is expected to become one of Jyväskylä’s most attractive tourist destinations. Sataman Viilu will be opened to the public in early summer 2022.





