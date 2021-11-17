Global Laser Interferometer Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Interferometer, End-user, Application and Region

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Interferometer Market Research Report by Type, Interferometer, End-user, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Laser Interferometer Market size was estimated at USD 228.93 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 247.03 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.24% reaching USD 368.25 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Laser Interferometer to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Heterodyne and Homodyne.

Based on Interferometer, the market was studied across Fabry-Perot Interferometer, Fizeau Interferometer, Mach-Zehnder Interferometer, Michelson Interferometer, Sagnac Interferometer, and Twyman-Green Interferometer.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial, Life Sciences, and Telecommunication.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Applied Science, Biomedical, Engineering, Semiconductor Detection, and Surface Topology. The Surface Topology is further studied across Curvature Radius Detection, Roughness Detection, Source Topology, and Surface Detection.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Laser Interferometer Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Laser Interferometer Market, including 4d Technology Corp., Adloptica Optical Systems GmbH, Apre Instruments, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Haag-Streit Group, Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd., Keysight Technologies, Inc., Logitech Limited, Mahr Inc., QED Technologies, Inc., Renishaw PLC, SCHOTT AG, SIOS Messtechnik GmbH, Smaract GmbH, Taylor Hobson Ltd. by AMETEK Inc., Test Dynamics, Tosei Engineering Corp., and Trioptics GmbH.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Laser Interferometer Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Laser Interferometer Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Laser Interferometer Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Laser Interferometer Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Laser Interferometer Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Laser Interferometer Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Laser Interferometer Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Demand for 3D Metrology Services Coupled with Growing Automobiles Industry

5.2.2. Adoption of Optical Measurement Technologies for Industrial Applications

5.2.3. Increasing Need for Quality Control and Inspection Across the World

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Flexible Cost Associated with Laser Interferometer Solutions

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Adoption of Precision Measurement by Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific

5.4.2. Ongoing Research and Development Activities in Laser Interferometer

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Increase in Rental and Leasing Services



6. Laser Interferometer Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Heterodyne

6.3. Homodyne



7. Laser Interferometer Market, by Interferometer

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Fabry-Perot Interferometer

7.3. Fizeau Interferometer

7.4. Mach-Zehnder Interferometer

7.5. Michelson Interferometer

7.6. Sagnac Interferometer

7.7. Twyman-Green Interferometer



8. Laser Interferometer Market, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aerospace & Defense

8.3. Automotive

8.4. Electronics Manufacturing

8.5. Industrial

8.6. Life Sciences

8.7. Telecommunication



9. Laser Interferometer Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Applied Science

9.3. Biomedical

9.4. Engineering

9.5. Semiconductor Detection

9.6. Surface Topology

9.6.1. Curvature Radius Detection

9.6.2. Roughness Detection

9.6.3. Source Topology

9.6.4. Surface Detection



10. Americas Laser Interferometer Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Laser Interferometer Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Laser Interferometer Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. 4D Technology Corp.

14.2. Adloptica Optical Systems GmbH

14.3. Apre Instruments, Inc.

14.4. Bruker Corporation

14.5. Haag-Streit Group

14.6. Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd.

14.7. Keysight Technologies, Inc.

14.8. Logitech Limited

14.9. Mahr Inc.

14.10. QED Technologies, Inc.

14.11. Renishaw PLC

14.12. SCHOTT AG

14.13. SIOS Messtechnik GmbH

14.14. Smaract GmbH

14.15. Taylor Hobson Ltd. by AMETEK Inc.

14.16. Test Dynamics

14.17. Tosei Engineering Corp.

14.18. Trioptics GmbH



15. Appendix

