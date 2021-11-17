Pipefy Ranked Among Deloitte’s Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

San Francisco, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, the low-code workflow management software platform that transforms the way teams work, today announced it earned a spot of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunication, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

Pipefy’s chief executive officer, Alessio Alionço, credits the low-code platform’s ability to optimize the future of work and act as a solution for overworked IT organizations for the company’s growth and award ranking. He said, "Pipefy’s solution is critical to helping enterprises navigate the increasingly complex and distributed enterprise software environment. Low-code tools are the solution for heavily backlogged IT organizations struggling to meet the demand of business partners who need help migrating to a digital workforce. We believe Pipefy is the best solution to fill this critical gap."

“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%. The announcement comes on the heels of Pipefy raising $75M in Series C Funding led by Softbank Latin American Fund, with additional participation from Steadfast Capital Management, Insight Partners, Redpoint eVentures and others.

About Pipefy

Pipefy (www.pipefy.com) is the workflow management software that increases team productivity, centralizes data and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service and more, so those requesting services, those processing the requests, and those managing the operation are more efficient. Through automated workflows and a no/lo-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. The company is headquartered in the Silicon Valley. Try Pipefy today!

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

