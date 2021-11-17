The global Recycled PET market is estimated to be USD 8.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recycled PET Market by Type, Grade, Source, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184542/?utm_source=GNW

These activities have contributed significantly to the growth in demand for RPET in various applications such as food & beverage bottles, textile fiber, and strapping.



Flakes is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the recycled PET market during the forecast period.

Flakes is the fastest-growing type segment in the recycled PET market.Growth is attributed to the rising demand in various end-use applications such as food-grade bottles & containers, sheets, and fiber.



The above-mentioned factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period. It accounted for a share of about 57.5% of the recycled PET market, in terms of value, in 2020.



Bottles is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing application in the recycled PET market during the forecast period.

Bottle is the largest and fastest-growing fastest-growing application segment in the recycled PET market.Increasing demand for RPET bottles in food & beverage packaging is driving the market.



Growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for bottle to bottle recycling across the world. It accounted for a share of about 36.5% of the recycled PET market, in terms of value, in 2020.



APAC is the largest market for recycled PET

APAC is the largest and market of recycled PET, with China being the major emerging market.APAC accounted The growth is due to the growing demand from bottles, sheets, fiber and other applications throughout the world.



An increasing trend in terms of collection, domestic recycling, recovery of PET, export of PET waste, and implementation of legislative regulations has been witnessed in the market for RPET.These activities have contributed significantly to the growth in demand for RPET in various applications such as food & beverage bottles, textile fiber, and strapping.



It accounted for a share of about 43.6% of the recycled PET market, in terms of value, in 2020.

The recycled PET market comprises major solution providers, such as Indorama Ventures Public Limited (Thailand), Biffa (UK), Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Taiwan), Plastipak Holdings Inc (US), Alpek (Mexico), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the recycled PET market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



