Registration of Share Capital Increase in IDEX Biometrics 17 November 2021

Reference is made to the notice dated 10 November 2021 regarding a private placement of 89,777,824 shares at NOK 2.85 per share, raising about USD 30 million/NOK 256 million.

The capital increase has been registered and the shares issued. The company's share capital is now NOK 151,392,751.80, divided into 1,009,285,012 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

