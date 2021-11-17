The global high-frequency transformer market size is expected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1%

New York, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High-Frequency Transformer Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Application, Power Output, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184541/?utm_source=GNW

The rising trend of miniaturization of electronics and small form factor components in the consumer electronics and automotive verticals are projected to drive the growth of the high-frequency transformer market from 2021 to 2026.

"Industrial vertical to dominate the high-frequency transformer market in 2021

With the growing adoption of various technologies in the industrial sector for advanced control and automation, the demand for high-frequency transformers is also expected to rise at a significant pace.High-frequency transformers find applications in motor drives, inverters, robotics, battery chargers, UPS, and other industrial equipment.



The industrial robotics industry has been growing at an impressive rate in the past few years, with robots being used for applications such as machine tending, welding, cutting, grinding, soldering, and assembly. Automotive and electronics are the two major end-user industries of industrial robots, such as stand-alone robots, collaborative robots, and mobile robots.



Power supplies to hold the largest market share of the high-frequency transformer market during the forecast period

The power supplies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the high-frequency transformer market from 2021 to 2026.Power supplies play a key role in all electronic devices, and the growing trend of component miniaturization is driving the demand for high-frequency transformers in both industrial and consumer markets.



The high-frequency transformers operate between 20 kHz and 1 MHz; the higher the frequency, the smaller the transformer size. In this segment the demand for switch-mode power supply (SMPS) high-frequency transformers due to their high efficiency in power management RF circuits and power sourcing applications is expected to drive the growth of this segment.



Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to hold the largest growth rate of the global high-frequency transformer market during the forecast period.China is the largest manufacturing hub in the world owing to which the demand for high-frequency transformers is high in the country.



China is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with its flourishing automotive and manufacturing verticals.The adoption of industrial automation in China is increasing at a rapid pace owing to its expanding industrial sector and rising per capita income.



This is leading to an increase in the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and the subsequent requirement for high-frequency transformers.The country is one of the largest manufacturers of robots, industrial equipment, automobiles, home appliances, and computers.



The increasing investments in automation of the manufacturing industry and the development of the military & defense vertical are driving the growth of the high-frequency transformer market in China. India is one of the fastest-developing countries in the APAC region, attributed to the increasing government-led investments in initiatives such as Make in India. All these factors are anticipated to drive the demand for high-frequency transformers in India.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 60%, Tier 2 - 25%, and Tier 3 - 15%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 55%, Directors - 30%, and others - 15%

• By Region: North America - 25%, Europe – 25%, APAC - 45%, and RoW - 5%

Major players profiled in this report are as follows: TDK Corporation (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan), Delta Electronics Inc. (Taiwan), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US), and Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and others.



Research Coverage

In this report, the high frequency transformer market has been segmented based on application, power output, vertical, and region.The high-frequency transformer market based on application has been segmented into power supplies, alternative energy inverters, electronic switching devices, LED lighting, plasma generation, personal electronics, and others.



Based on power output, the market is segmented into up to 50W, 51-100W, 101-400W, 401W and above.Based on the vertical, the market has been segmented into industrial, automotive, military & defense, RF & telecommunications, consumer electronics, transmission & distribution, and healthcare.



The study also forecasts the size of the market in four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report would help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

This report segments of the high-frequency transformer market comprehensively and provides the closest approximation of the overall market size and subsegments that include application, power output, vertical, and region.

The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the high-frequency transformer market.

This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business.

The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, as well as growth strategies such as product launches and acquisitions carried out by major market players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184541/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________