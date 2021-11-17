Embedded System for Electric Vehicle Market to rise at CAGR of 17.8% through 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embedded System for Electric Vehicle Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Embedded System for Electric Vehicle Market Research Report, By Technology, By components, By Application, By Vehicle type and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is projected to record a 17.8% CAGR during the Forecast period (2022-2030).

List of the companies profiled in the global embedded system for electric vehicle market research report include:

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Panasonic (Japan)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

DENSO (Japan).

Among others.



The global embedded system for electric vehicle market is both fragmented as well as competitive for the presence of various international and also domestic industry players. The players have used innumerable innovative strategies to stay at the vanguard and also cater to the burgeoning need of the customers including contracts, collaborations, partnerships, contracts, joint ventures, new product launches, geographic expansions, and more. Further, they are also investing in different research and development activities.

Market Research Future’s Review on Embedded System for Electric Vehicle Market

COVID-19 Analysis

Supply chain disruptions, economic situations, fluctuations in demand share, as well as long term & immediate effect of the COVID-19 pandemic possessed a negative effect on the embedded system for electric vehicle market growth. The pandemic has slowed down economic activity and pushed the economy into a steep recession. With the roots being in China, the supply chains in the world are facing shutdown and unprecedented disruption. But with the relaxation of lockdowns, this market is likely to get back to normalcy soon.



Embedded System for Electric Vehicle Market Drivers



Government Regulations about Emissions to Boost Market Growth



Government regulations about emissions and rising fuel efficiency have resulted in an increased need for electric vehicles. The effective electrical system helps in facilitating optical distribution of power to different parts of the car and boosts the car’s overall efficiency leading in decreased emissions, increased accuracy, and increased safety. Such perks will aid in driving the need for vehicle electrification and consequently the embedded system for electric vehicle market.

Embedded System for Electric Vehicle Market Opportunities



Need for Comfort and Efficiency while Driving to offer Robust Opportunities



The need for comfort and efficiency while driving will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Besides, the increase in income levels among people and increase in the customization of vehicles are also adding market growth.

Embedded System for Electric Vehicle Market Restraints



Underdeveloped Aftermarket Services to act as Market Restraint

The presence of underdeveloped aftermarket services may act as market restraint over the forecast period.

Embedded System for Electric Vehicle Market Challenges



Lack of Knowledge to act as Market Challenge



The lack of knowledge and high cost of embedded system for electric vehicle may act as market challenge over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation



The global embedded system for electric vehicle market is bifurcated based on component and application.

By component, the sensors segment will lead the market over the forecast period for the increasing need for vehicles.

By application, the safety and security segment will dominate the market over the forecast period for the growing need for safety features like anti-lock braking systems in cars.

Regional Analysis



APAC to Precede Embedded System for Electric Vehicle Market



The APAC region will precede the embedded system for electric vehicle market over the forecast period. Rapidly increasing sales of electric vehicles, favorable government initiatives, increasing fuel prices, improving socio-economic conditions in India and China, rise in customers disposable income, increased production of vehicles in India and China and the growing need for cars in Japan are adding to the global embedded system for electric vehicle market growth in the region.

North America to Have Favorable Growth in Embedded System for Electric Vehicle Market



North America will have a favorable growth in the embedded system for electric vehicle market over the forecast period. Huge outlay in the expansion of electric car infrastructure in the likes of recharge stations as well as other policies, and the growing need in US for the growing need for electric cars, increased disposable income, and government initiatives are adding to the global embedded system for electric vehicle market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Embedded System for Electric Vehicle Market Information Report by components (Sensors, MCU, Transceivers, and Memory Devices), Application (infotainment & Telematics, Body Electronics, and Safety & Security), and by Regions - Global Forecast To 2030



