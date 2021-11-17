iMedia Brands Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Increases 2021 Guidance

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company” or “IMBI”) (NASDAQ: IMBI) today announced results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021.



“Our mission is to capitalize on the accelerating marketplace convergence of entertainment, ecommerce and advertising,” said Tim Peterman, CEO of IMBI. “Our strong third quarter performance and the successful closing of our 123tv acquisition are tangible examples that our progress continues.”

Third Quarter 2021 Summary & Recent Highlights

Net sales were $130.7 million, an increase of 20% compared to the same prior-year period and the best year-over-year quarterly revenue growth in over ten years. During the quarter, the Company launched 25+ new brands across its television networks ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV and ShopHQHealth.





Year-to-date net sales were $357.3 million, which was 8% growth compared to the same prior year period and represent the strongest year-over-year net sales growth in the Company's first three fiscal quarters in eight years. This success was driven primarily by the 90+ new merchandise brand launches occurring year-to-date plus the accretive impact of the Christopher & Banks and iMDS net sales.





Our 12-month rolling active customers grew by 20% compared to same prior-year period, driven by 65% growth in new customers which was the best new customer growth in over ten years.





Gross margin was 41.6%, a 420-basis point improvement over the same prior-year period. Year-to-date gross margin was 41.5%, a 430-basis point improvement over the same prior-year period.





Net loss attributable to stockholders was $(9.5) million, a $4.7 million increase over the same prior-year period, largely driven by $4.5 million in one-time transaction and transition costs and $713,000 in interest costs relating to the bond offering in the third quarter.





Adjusted EBITDA was $10.1 million, a $3.7 million improvement over the same prior-year period. Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA was $26.5 million, an $11.0 million increase, or 71% improvement, over the same prior-year period and the highest Q3 year-to date adjusted EBITDA in the Company's history.





As previously announced, on November 5, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of 123tv. On September 28, 2021, the Company closed on its offering of $80 million in 8.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 and used all the net proceeds to fund the closing cash payment for the acquisition of the 123tv.

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Results

Liquidity and Capital Resources



As of October 30, 2021, total unrestricted cash was $51.4 million. The Company also had an additional $23.5 million of unused availability on its revolving credit facility.

Increased Outlook

Regarding our Outlook for Q4, we anticipate reporting approximately $13 to $15 million of adjusted EBITDA, which is a 55% to 79% increase over the same prior year period, despite continued expectations for unusually high logistics costs due to COVID-19. We anticipate reporting Q4 net sales of approximately $175 to $180 million, which is roughly 40% to 44% growth compared to the same prior year period.

For the full year 2022, we anticipate reporting revenue of approximately $675 to $725 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $50 to $60 million and reporting positive quarterly EPS beginning in the back half of 2022.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The Company owns a growing, global portfolio of Entertainment, Consumer Brands and Media Commerce Services businesses that cross promote and exchange data with each other to optimize the engagement experiences it creates for advertisers and consumers.

iMEDIA BRANDS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share and per share data) October 30, January 30, 2021 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 51,352 $ 15,485 Restricted Cash 2,168 - Accounts receivable, net 66,948 61,951 Inventories 92,001 68,715 Current portion of television broadcast rights, net 21,349 19,725 Prepaid expenses and other 15,922 7,853 Total current assets 249,740 173,729 Property and equipment, net 44,932 41,988 Television broadcast rights, net 41,865 7,028 Intangible assets, net 35,769 2,359 Other assets 13,161 1,533 Total Assets $ 385,467 $ 226,637 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 62,234 $ 77,995 Accrued liabilities 39,592 29,509 Current portion of television broadcast rights obligation 25,937 29,173 Current portion of long term credit facility - 2,714 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,046 462 Deferred revenue 541 213 Total current liabilities 129,350 140,066 Long term broadcast rights liability 45,742 7,358 Other long term liabilities 13,403 1,497 Long term credit facilities 46,650 50,666 8.50% Senior Secured Notes 73,768 - Total liabilities 308,914 199,587 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 400,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 29,600,000 shares authorized as of October 30, 2021 and January 30, 2021; 21,560,514 and 13,019,061 shares issued and outstanding as of October 30, 2021 and January 30, 2021 213 130 Additional paid-in capital 537,987 474,375 Accumulated deficit (464,424 ) (447,455 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (371 ) - Total shareholders' equity 73,405 27,050 Equity of the Non-Controlling Interest 3,148 $ - Total Equity $ 76,553 $ 27,050 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 385,467 $ 226,637







iMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three-Month Periods Ended

For the Nine-Month Periods Ended

October 30, October 31, October 30, October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 130,681 $ 109,025 $ 357,325 $ 329,374 Cost of sales $ 76,260 68,211 208,911 206,711 Gross profit $ 54,421 $ 40,814 148,414 122,663 Margin % 41.6% 37.4% 41.5% 37.2% Operating expense: Distribution and selling $ 39,302 31,490 108,907 97,100 General and administrative $ 10,747 4,687 24,569 15,158 Depreciation and amortization $ 9,740 7,977 24,727 16,700 Restructuring costs $ 634 55 634 264 Total operating expense $ 60,423 $ 44,209 158,837 129,222 Operating income (loss) $ (6,002) $ (3,395) (10,423) (6,559) Other income (expense): Interest income $ 85 1 124 2 Debt Extinguishment $ (9) - (663) - Interest expense $ (3,551) (1,339) (6,245) (3,920) Total other expense $ (3,475) $ (1,338) (6,784) (3,918) Income (Loss) before income taxes $ (9,477) $ (4,733 ) $ (17,207 ) (10,477 ) Income tax provision $ (15) (15) (45) (45) Net income (loss) $ (9,492) $ (4,748) $ (17,252) $ (10,522) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ - - (282) - Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ (9,492) $ (4,748) $ (16,970) $ (10,522) Net income (loss) per common share $ (0.44) $ (0.39) $ (0.91) $ (1.05) Net income (loss) per common share ---assuming dilution $ (0.44) $ (0.39) $ (0.91) $ (1.05) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 21,503,340 12,177,990 18,710,658 10,000,383 Diluted 21,503,340 12,177,990 18,710,658 10,000,383







iMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PERFORMANCE MEASURES BY SEGMENT ($ in Millions) For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Three-Month Period Ended October 30, 2021 October 31, 2020 ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated Net Sales $ 97.5 $ 33.2 $ 130.7 $ 104.3 $ 4.7 $ 109.0 Gross Profit $ 41.4 $ 13.0 $ 54.4 38.8 $ 2.0 $ 40.8 Operating Loss $ (6.8 ) $ 0.8 $ (6.0 ) (2.4 ) $ (1.0 ) $ (3.4 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7.2 $ 2.9 $ 10.1 7.2 $ (0.8 ) $ 6.4 For the Nine-Month Period Ended For the Nine-Month Period Ended October 30, 2021 October 31, 2020 ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated Net Sales $ 292.5 $ 64.8 $ 357.3 $ 318.8 $ 10.6 $ 329.4 Gross Profit $ 121.1 $ 27.3 $ 148.4 118.5 $ 4.2 $ 122.7 Operating Loss $ (11.5 ) $ 1.0 $ (10.5 ) (2.5 ) $ (4.1 ) $ (6.6 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 20.7 $ 5.8 $ 26.5 19.1 $ (3.5 ) $ 15.5







iMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA: (Unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Three-Month Period Ended October 30, 2021 October 31, 2020 ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ (9,492 ) $ (4,748 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 10,677 8,952 Interest income (85 ) (1 ) Interest expense 3,551 1,339 Income taxes 15 15 EBITDA (as defined) $ 3,435 $ 1,231 $ 4,666 $ 6,315 $ (758 ) $ 5,557 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ 3,435 $ 1,231 $ 4,666 $ 6,315 $ (758 ) $ 5,557 Adjustments: Transaction, settlement and integration costs, net (a) 2,207 1,630 3,837 312 - 312 Restructuring costs 625 7 632 55 - 55 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 949 - 949 504 - 504 Loss on Debt Extinguishment 9 - 9 - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,225 $ 2,868 $ 10,093 $ 7,186 $ (758 ) $ 6,428 For the Nine-Month Period Ended For the Nine-Month Period Ended October 30, 2021 October 31, 2020 ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated ShopHQ Emerging Consolidated Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (16,970 ) $ (10,522 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 27,564 19,697 Interest income (124 ) (2 ) Interest expense 6,245 3,920 Income taxes 45 45 EBITDA (as defined) $ 14,351 $ 2,410 $ 16,760 $ 16,679 $ (3,541 ) $ 13,138 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ 14,351 $ 2,410 $ 16,761 $ 16,679 $ (3,541 ) $ 13,138 Adjustments: Restructuring costs 625 9 634 264 - 264 One-time customer concessions 341 - 341 - - - Transaction, settlement and integration costs, net 2,370 3,387 5,757 886 - 886 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 2,385 - 2,385 1,227 - 1,227 Loss on Debt Extinguishment 663 - 663 - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,735 $ 5,806 $ 26,541 $ 19,056 $ (3,541 ) $ 15,515

(a) Transaction, settlement and integration costs for the three-month period ended October 30, 2021, includes transaction and integration costs related primarily to the Synacor and 123tv transactions. Transaction, settlement and integration costs for three-month period ended October 31, 2020, includes contract settlement costs, business acquisition and integration-related costs.

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income (loss) for the respective periods excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest income (expense) and income taxes. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding non-operating gains (losses); executive and management transition costs; restructuring costs; non-cash impairment charges and write downs; transaction, settlement, and integration costs, net; rebranding costs; and non-cash share-based compensation expense. The Company has included the “Adjusted EBITDA” measure in its EBITDA reconciliation in order to adequately assess the operating performance of its television and online businesses and in order to maintain comparability to its analyst's coverage and financial guidance, when given. Management believes that the Adjusted EBITDA measure allows investors to make a meaningful comparison between its business operating results over different periods of time with those of other similar companies. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a metric to evaluate operating performance under the Company’s management and executive incentive compensation programs. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are both non-GAAP measures and should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (loss), net income (loss) or to cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and should not be construed as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA in this release.

