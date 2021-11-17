Global digital textile printing market size to record significant growth over 2021-2026

Pune, India, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global digital textile printing market size was worth USD 2524.54 million in 2020 and is slated to register considerable growth over 2021-2026, driven by benefits of manufacturing flexibility, increasing preference for soft signage, adoption of design flexibility, and growing digitalization in textile sector.

Besides, the research literature studies the market from the perspective of printing process, application scope, ink type, and geographies, to highlight lucrative investment prospects during the forecast period. It also defines the competitive landscape of the industry by evaluating the business profiles, growth strategies, and financials of prominent players.

For the unversed, digital textile printing is a process of printing designs & colorants on garments and textiles using inkjet technology.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4331012/

Market segmentation overview

Based on printing process, the industry is classified into direct-to-fabric (DTF), dye sublimation, and direct to garment (DTG). Among these, DTF segment is expected to amass notable gains over the forecast period, owing to preference for this process for being easy to use.

Moving on to ink type, global digital textile printing market is split into acid inks, sublimation inks, pigment inks, reactive inks, and disperse inks. Of these, sublimation inks segment currently captures a substantial market share and is touted to observe similar trends over 2021-2026. This can be attributed to increasing demand for customization and dye sublimation process in textile printing.

Elaborating on application scope, the business vertical is arrayed into garments & apparel, home decor, soft signage, industrial, and others. Garments & apparel segment is slated to witness remunerative growth over the analysis timeframe. Surging demand for fashionable clothes among the younger population, and rising adoption of technology in the fashion industry are likely to propel segmental growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive landscape

Prominent players in worldwide digital textile printing industry include Hewlett-Packard Co., Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd., SPGPrints B.V., Electronics for Imaging Inc. (EFI), Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., Aeoon Technologies GmbH, Hollanders Printing Solutions, and Kornit Digital Ltd.

These players utilize several growth and expansion strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to leverage the benefits of synergy and maintain a stronghold in the industry.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-digital-textile-printing-market-2021-edition-analysis-by-printing-process-dtf-dtg-sublimation-ink-type-application-by-region-by-country-market-insights-and-forecast-with-impact-of-covid-19-2021-2026

Global digital textile printing market, by Printing Process (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Direct-to-Fabric (DTF)

Dye Sublimation

Direct to Garment (DTG)

Global digital textile printing market, by Ink Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Acid Inks

Sublimation Inks

Pigment Inks

Reactive Inks

Disperse Inks

Global digital textile printing market, by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Garments & Apparel

Home Décor

Soft Signage

Industrial

Others

Global digital textile printing market, by Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Americas

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Global digital textile printing market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Hewlett-Packard Co.

Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd.

SPGPrints B.V.

Electronics for Imaging Inc. (EFI)

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Aeoon Technologies GmbH

Hollanders Printing Solutions

Kornit Digital Ltd.

Table of Content:





1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Digital Textile Printing Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Digital Textile Printing Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Digital Textile Printing Market

5. Global Digital Textile Printing Market Segmentation - Printing Process, Ink Type, Application

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Digital Textile Printing Market: By printing Process

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Digital Textile Printing Market: by Ink Types

5.2.1 Sublimation ink - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Reactive inks - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.3 Pigment inks - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.4 Acid inks - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.5 Disperse inks - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Digital Textile Printing Market: by Application

6. Global Digital Textile Printing Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Digital Textile Printing Market: by Region

7. Americas Digital Textile Printing Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

7.1 Americas Digital Textile Printing Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.2 Americas Digital Textile Printing Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation by Printing Process (DTF, DTG, Dye Sublimation)

7.4 Market Segmentation by Ink Types (Sublimation ink, Reactive inks, Pigment inks, Acid inks, Disperse inks)

7.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Garments and Apparel, Home Decor, Industrial Application, Soft Signage, Others)

8. Europe Digital Textile Printing Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 Europe Digital Textile Printing Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Digital Textile Printing Market - Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation by Printing Process (DTF, DTG, Dye Sublimation)

8.4 Market Segmentation by Ink Types (Sublimation ink, Reactive inks, Pigment inks, Acid inks and Disperse inks)

8.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Garments and Apparel, Home Decor, Industrial Application, Soft Signage and Others)

9. Asia Pacific Digital Textile Printing Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 Asia Pacific Digital Textile Printing Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia Pacific Digital Textile Printing Market - Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation by Printing Process (DTF, DTG, Dye Sublimation)

9.4 Market Segmentation by Ink Types (Sublimation ink, Reactive inks, Pigment inks, Acid inks, Disperse inks)

9.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Garments and Apparel, Home Decor, Industrial Application, Soft Signage, Others)

10. Global Digital Textile Printing Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Digital Textile Printing Market - by printing Process, 2026

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Digital Textile Printing Market - by Ink Type, 2026

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Digital Textile Printing Market - by Application, 2026

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Digital Textile Printing Market - by Region, 2026

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Technological Innovations and Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2 Market Share Analysis

13. Company Analysis





Related Report:

Thermal Printing Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Price Trend Analysis, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The thermal printing market is likely to foresee lucrative growth owing to the widespread adoption of advanced technologies and increasing use in the retail and healthcare industries. Printers employ an assortment of technologies to produce images and text on paper. Thermal printing is a kind of printing technology that utilizes heat to activate or transfer pigments. With respect to type, the thermal printing market is classified into card printers, RFID printers, kiosk & ticket printers, POS printers, barcode printers, and others. Increased adoption of kiosk & ticket printers for printing tickets, coupons, labels or certificate in kiosk environment is propelling kiosk & ticket printers’ market. From a regional frame of reference, the widespread adoption of advance technology along with increasing internet penetration will increase the product demand in Latin America.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.