SkyWatch Named One of Canada's Companies-to-Watch in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Program

KITCHENER, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyWatch, a Kitchener-based space tech company, has been named one of Canada's Companies-to-Watch in the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Awards. The award spotlights emerging companies that exhibit strong growth and show potential to be a future candidate of the Technology Fast 50 award.

"Earth observation data will improve life for each person on this planet in some significant way. It is the next great wave of space technology following on the heels of the GPS revolution of the last two decades," says James Slifierz, CEO at SkyWatch. "SkyWatch is proud to be leading this revolution, democratizing Earth observation data for the benefit of humanity. We're thrilled that Deloitte has recognized the impact we are having, and yet we promise that we are still just getting started."

Companies-to-Watch winners are new companies headquartered in Canada, demonstrating superior technology, effective management experience and common traits of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award winners. To be eligible, candidates must also devote a significant portion of their operating revenues to creating proprietary technology or intellectual property.

"With great pride, we wish to congratulate this year's Companies-to-Watch winners," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Their growth trajectory and ability to thrive through uncertainty, particularly during these turbulent times, have set these organizations apart and established them as an emerging cohort of tech leaders in Canada."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About SkyWatch

SkyWatch builds infrastructure to connect satellite data operators and application developers with two different products: EarthCache, which provides satellite data for an application, and TerraStream, a data management platform for satellite data operators.

