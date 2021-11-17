The Ensign Group Acquires Real Estate in Arizona, California and Kansas

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate announced today that it acquired the real estate at the following skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Arizona, California and Kansas, which acquisitions were effective November 15, 2021:



Horizon Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center, a 179-bed skilled nursing facility located in Glendale, AZ, which is operated by an independent operating subsidiary of Ensign;

Mission Care Center, a 58-bed skilled nursing facility located in Rosemead, CA, which is operated by an independent operating subsidiary of Ensign;

California Mission Inn, a 144-bed assisted living facility located in Rosemead, CA, which is operated by an independent operating subsidiary of The Pennant Group, Inc.;

The Healthcare Resort of Leawood, a 94-bed skilled nursing facility located in Leawood, KS, which is operated by an independent operating subsidiary of Ensign; and

The Healthcare Resort of Topeka, a 105-bed skilled nursing facility located in Topeka, KS, which is operated by an independent operating subsidiary of Ensign.



“We are extremely excited to purchase these real estate assets, which, in each case, have been operated by Ensign and Pennant affiliates for a number of years” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “These operations are strong contributors in their respective locations already, but we believe each one has significant organic growth potential, which will generate meaningful long-term value in our growing real estate portfolio,” he added.

"This real estate acquisition was a perfect opportunity to showcase one of the several strategies for Ensign’s captive REIT, which will be to capture the upside created in the real estate as the assets we currently operate, as well as doing new deals that will be operated by an Ensign affiliate or other third party operators," said Chad Keetch, Ensign’s Chief Investment Officer.

This acquisition brings Ensign's growing real estate portfolio to 100 assets. In total Ensign now operates 245 healthcare operations, 22 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 245 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

