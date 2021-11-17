Nobul Named One of Canada's Companies-to-Watch in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Program

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobul Corporation received a Companies-to-Watch award. The award spotlights emerging companies that exhibit strong growth and show potential to be a future candidate of the Technology Fast 50 award.

Nobul's (www.nobul.com) CEO, Regan McGee, credits Nobul's consumer-centric real estate marketplace platform that brings trust and value to every step of the real estate transaction process with the company's tremendous success. "Buying or selling a property is one of the biggest and most impactful decisions that a person can make in their lifetime," McGee said. "Nobul empowers consumers to select a real estate agent who offers the best mix of services and cash back to them. At the same time, real estate agents are able to connect with home buyers and sellers just by putting their best foot forward with no upfront risk. It's a win-win for both."

Companies-to-Watch winners are new companies headquartered in Canada, demonstrating superior technology, effective management experience and common traits of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award winners. To be eligible, candidates must also devote a significant portion of their operating revenues to creating proprietary technology or intellectual property.

"With great pride, we wish to congratulate this year's Companies-to-Watch winners," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Their growth trajectory and ability to thrive through uncertainty, particularly during these turbulent times, have set these organizations apart and established them as an emerging cohort of tech leaders in Canada."

About Nobul Corporation

Nobul (www.nobul.com) is the world's only open digital consumer-centric marketplace connecting home buyers and sellers to the best real estate agent for them. Nobul brings transparency, choice, accountability and simplicity to the real estate industry through powerful innovative technology supported by real people who truly care. Nobul's groundbreaking platform enables buyers and sellers to easily access real estate agents' transaction histories, pricing, services offered, and genuine reviews from people who have actually used them. Nobul has won many prestigious awards including the CNBC Upstart 100 Award and has achieved billions of dollars in sales across more than 100 markets throughout North America. For more information on Nobul, visit www.Nobul.com.

