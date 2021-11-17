Invitation to Eezy’s Capital Markets Day 9.12.2021

English Finnish

Eezy Plc -- Investor news -- 17 November 2021 at 13.30

Invitation to Eezy’s Capital Markets Day 2021

Eezy invites investors, analysts and media representatives to attend its first Capital Markets Day (CMD). The CMD will take place on Thursday, 9 December 2021, and the event will begin at 9:00 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. (EET) at the latest. The event will be held in Finnish.

In this event, the company management will discuss its updated strategy, long-term goals and the company’s key role as a significant reformer of the Finnish working life.

The CMD will be held as a hybrid event. Institutional investors, analysts and media representatives are welcome to attend the event, which will take place in Hotel Kämp’s Symposion space in Helsinki. A live webcast of the event can be watched at https://eezy.videosync.fi/2021-12-9-eezy-cmd/register



We ask everyone attending the event at Hotel Kämp to sign up by 2 December 2021 by contacting Isa Merikallio at isa.merikallio@eezy.fi

Tentative program for the event

Chairman’s greeting / Tapio Pajuharju, Chairman of the Board

Eezy’s strategy 2025 / Sami Asikainen, CEO

Work and Talent / Thomas Hynninen, Director, Work and Talent

Opportunities of digitalization / Päivi Salo, Chief Digital Officer

Growth and Renewal / Pasi Papunen, Director, Growth and Renewal

Eezy — The most significant reformer of working life / Isa Merikallio, Content Director

Financial review / Hannu Nyman, CFO

The company management will answer the analysts’ and investors’ questions at the event. Questions can also be asked via the webcast platform throughout the event and in advance via email at isa.merikallio@eezy.fi

All presentations will be recorded. The recordings and the presentation materials (in Finnish) will be available at Eezy’s Investors website after the event.

We welcome you to join our Capital Markets Day!

Sami Asikainen

CEO

Eezy Plc





Additional information:

Sami Asikainen, CEO

sami.asikainen@eezy.fi

+358 (0)40 700 9915

Hannu Nyman, CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

+358 (0)50 306 9913