Global Wearable Injectors Market Report 2021-2027 - Technological Advancements in Injector Devices & Increasing Demand for Biologics and mAbs

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Injectors Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable injectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.4% during 2021-2027

This report on global wearable injectors market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global wearable injectors market by segmenting the market based on type, therapy, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the wearable injectors market are provided in this report.

Company Profiles

  • Amgen
  • Medtronic
  • Insulet Corporation
  • Tandem Diabetes Care
  • United Therapeutic Corporation
  • Valeritas
  • SteadyMed Therapeutics
  • Ypsomed
  • Becton
  • Dickson and Company
  • Enable Injections
  • Sensile Medicals
  • Bespak

Report Scope

Market Drivers

  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
  • Technological Advancements in Injector Devices
  • Increasing Demand for Biologics and mAbs

Market Challenges

  • Preference of Alternative Drug Delivery
  • Unfavourable Reimbursement Structure in Developing Countries

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2020
  • Historical Period: 2016-2019
  • Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1 Objective
1.2 Target Audience & Key Offerings
1.3 Report's Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
1.4.1 Phase I
1.4.2 Phase II
1.4.3 Phase III
1.5 Assumptions

2. Key Insights

3. Global Wearable Injectors Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global Wearable Injectors Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Wearable Injectors Market by Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 On-Body Injectors
5.3 Off-Body Injectors

6. Global Wearable Injectors Market by Therapy
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Immuno-oncology
6.3 Diabetes
6.4 Cardiovascular Diseases
6.5 Other Therapies

7. Global Wearable Injectors Market by Region
7.1 Introduction

8. SWOT Analysis

9. Porter's Five Forces

10. Market Value Chain Analysis

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Scenario
11.2 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/usilte

 

        








        

            

                

                    
