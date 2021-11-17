Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2026 - Developed Regions Dominate Radiotherapy Equipment Market

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiation Therapy Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market to Reach US$6.6 Billion by the Year 2026

Global market for Radiation Therapy Equipment estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period.

Radiation therapy or radiotherapy has emerged as an integral part of treatment for cancer patients. By using high-energy radiation from sources such as X-rays, neutrons, protons, and gamma rays, radiotherapy kills cancer-affected tissues or prevents multiplication of cancer cells in the body.

Growth in the global market continues to be driven by the constant increase in the number of cancer patients across the world and the increasing adoption of radiation therapy for treatment of cancer. Advancing cancer treatment technologies and increasing availability of reimbursement coverage for radiotherapy treatments is expected to favor market growth.

Also driving growth is the steadily expanding elderly population and rising incidence of cancer in this age group. Reducing cost of treatment in several developed nations, and increasing government and private investments in research and development associated with cancer treatment are fostering growth in the global radiotherapy equipment market.

The recent advancements and innovations in the radiation therapy space have led to the development of effective treatments, a good prognosis, and reduced side effects during the treatment. There are significant developments observed in the areas of stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), nanotechnology, 4D imaging, particle therapy, which are further improving the radiotherapy treatments.



External Beam Radiation Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Internal Radiation Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.5% share of the global Radiation Therapy Equipment market.

The external beam radiation therapy involves transmission of radiation through a machine that is placed outside the body. Incidence of cancer cases, and increasing patient and physician awareness about procedures, ongoing improvement in diagnostic techniques, and availability of advanced diagnostic techniques are driving segment growth.

Internal radiation therapy, also termed as brachytherapy, involves placing radioactive material or implant through a catheter, at the tumor site and at surrounding tissue. Growth in the segment is led primarily by the expanding pool of cancer patients.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impacts Radiation Oncology Services

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Radiation Oncology Centers Implement Workflow Changes

Potential Role for Radiation Therapy in Treatment of COVID-19

AI, Machine Learning & Other IT Technologies to Tackle Pandemic-Led Cancer Backlogs

Potential Role of Low-Dose Radiation Therapy for COVID-19 Treatment

Radiation Therapy: An Effective, Affordable, Non-Surgical Treatment Option for Cancer Patients

Radiation Therapy Equipment: Enabling Best-in-Class Cancer Care

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate Radiotherapy Equipment Market

Replacement Demand Drives Revenue Growth in Developed Regions

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

LINACs Market: Dominated by Variant and Elekta

IBA: The Predominant Player in Proton Therapy Equipment Market

Treatment Planning Systems Market

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 54 Featured)

Accuray Incorporated

BrainLab AG

Elekta AB

GE Healthcare

Hitachi America, Ltd.

IBA Group

Nordion, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

RaySearch Laboratories AB

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Underserved Demand for Radiation Oncology Therapy Drives Market

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment

External Beam Radiotherapy Equipment: The Largest Product Category

Linear Accelerator (LINAC): A Vital Constituent of EBRT

LINACs Replace Conventional Radiotherapy Equipment

MRI-LINACs Revolutionizes Cancer Care

Proton Therapy Revolutionizes Radiation Therapy Space

Intensely-Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT): The Future of Proton Therapy

High Cost: A Barrier to Adoption

Systemic Radiation Therapy Equipment: A Small Yet Growing Market

Internal Radiation Therapy Equipment: Overview

Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Equipment Help Hospitals Improve Outcomes

Stereotactic Radio Surgery Treatment Gaining Traction

Adaptive Radiation Therapy (ART) Gains Significance

Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) Grows in Prominence

Surface Guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market: Stable Growth Outlook

Oncology Information Systems (OIS): Assisting Management of Complex and Advanced Radiation Therapies

Data-Intensive Radiation Oncology Promotes OIS Connection to EHRs

Advancing Radiation Therapy Raises Importance of Treatment Planning Systems

Progressive Advancements Augment Use Case of Treatment Planning Platforms

Increasing Role of Imaging in Treatment Planning

Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market: Poised for Growth

Innovative Therapies Revolutionize Radiation Treatment

Flash Radiation Therapy: Future Trend

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market

Technological Innovations Spur Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Hybrid Systems Enable Superior Treatment Efficacy

Computer Simulators Improve Radiation Therapy Outcomes

Need to Boost Productivity Accelerates Deployment of High-Tech Equipment

Personalized Radiation Therapy: The Way Forward

Promising Role of Brachytherapy Device and Intensity-Modulated Radiation for Eye Cancer Treatment

Select Innovations in Radiation Therapy Space

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Radiotherapy Treatment

Technology-driven Research for Development in Radiotherapy

Refurbished Radiation Therapy Equipment: Changing with the Times

Expanding Aging Population at High Risk of Cancer to Benefit Market Expansion

Challenges Confronting Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Radiation Therapy: Product Overview

Types of Radiation Therapy

External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT/XRT) or Teletherapy

Internal Beam Radio Therapy/Brachytherapy

Systemic Radioisotope Therapy (RIT)

Other Forms of Radiation Therapy

Linear Accelerators (LINACs)

Radiation Therapy Simulator

Treatment Planning System: An Innovative Technique in Radiation Therapy

Radiotherapy Accessories

Tumor Localization and Treatment Simulation Devices

Patient Restraint and Repositioning Devices

Field-Shaping Devices

Dose-Modifying Devices

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7gj8oy