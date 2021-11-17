Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2026 - Developed Regions Dominate Radiotherapy Equipment Market

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiation Therapy Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market to Reach US$6.6 Billion by the Year 2026
Global market for Radiation Therapy Equipment estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period.
Radiation therapy or radiotherapy has emerged as an integral part of treatment for cancer patients. By using high-energy radiation from sources such as X-rays, neutrons, protons, and gamma rays, radiotherapy kills cancer-affected tissues or prevents multiplication of cancer cells in the body.
Growth in the global market continues to be driven by the constant increase in the number of cancer patients across the world and the increasing adoption of radiation therapy for treatment of cancer. Advancing cancer treatment technologies and increasing availability of reimbursement coverage for radiotherapy treatments is expected to favor market growth.
Also driving growth is the steadily expanding elderly population and rising incidence of cancer in this age group. Reducing cost of treatment in several developed nations, and increasing government and private investments in research and development associated with cancer treatment are fostering growth in the global radiotherapy equipment market.
The recent advancements and innovations in the radiation therapy space have led to the development of effective treatments, a good prognosis, and reduced side effects during the treatment. There are significant developments observed in the areas of stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), nanotechnology, 4D imaging, particle therapy, which are further improving the radiotherapy treatments.
External Beam Radiation Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Internal Radiation Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.5% share of the global Radiation Therapy Equipment market.
The external beam radiation therapy involves transmission of radiation through a machine that is placed outside the body. Incidence of cancer cases, and increasing patient and physician awareness about procedures, ongoing improvement in diagnostic techniques, and availability of advanced diagnostic techniques are driving segment growth.
Internal radiation therapy, also termed as brachytherapy, involves placing radioactive material or implant through a catheter, at the tumor site and at surrounding tissue. Growth in the segment is led primarily by the expanding pool of cancer patients.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pandemic Impacts Radiation Oncology Services
- Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Radiation Oncology Centers Implement Workflow Changes
- Potential Role for Radiation Therapy in Treatment of COVID-19
- AI, Machine Learning & Other IT Technologies to Tackle Pandemic-Led Cancer Backlogs
- Potential Role of Low-Dose Radiation Therapy for COVID-19 Treatment
- Radiation Therapy: An Effective, Affordable, Non-Surgical Treatment Option for Cancer Patients
- Radiation Therapy Equipment: Enabling Best-in-Class Cancer Care
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developed Regions Dominate Radiotherapy Equipment Market
- Replacement Demand Drives Revenue Growth in Developed Regions
- Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- LINACs Market: Dominated by Variant and Elekta
- IBA: The Predominant Player in Proton Therapy Equipment Market
- Treatment Planning Systems Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 54 Featured)
- Accuray Incorporated
- BrainLab AG
- Elekta AB
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi America, Ltd.
- IBA Group
- Nordion, Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- RaySearch Laboratories AB
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
- Underserved Demand for Radiation Oncology Therapy Drives Market
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment
- External Beam Radiotherapy Equipment: The Largest Product Category
- Linear Accelerator (LINAC): A Vital Constituent of EBRT
- LINACs Replace Conventional Radiotherapy Equipment
- MRI-LINACs Revolutionizes Cancer Care
- Proton Therapy Revolutionizes Radiation Therapy Space
- Intensely-Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT): The Future of Proton Therapy
- High Cost: A Barrier to Adoption
- Systemic Radiation Therapy Equipment: A Small Yet Growing Market
- Internal Radiation Therapy Equipment: Overview
- Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Equipment Help Hospitals Improve Outcomes
- Stereotactic Radio Surgery Treatment Gaining Traction
- Adaptive Radiation Therapy (ART) Gains Significance
- Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) Grows in Prominence
- Surface Guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market: Stable Growth Outlook
- Oncology Information Systems (OIS): Assisting Management of Complex and Advanced Radiation Therapies
- Data-Intensive Radiation Oncology Promotes OIS Connection to EHRs
- Advancing Radiation Therapy Raises Importance of Treatment Planning Systems
- Progressive Advancements Augment Use Case of Treatment Planning Platforms
- Increasing Role of Imaging in Treatment Planning
- Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market: Poised for Growth
- Innovative Therapies Revolutionize Radiation Treatment
- Flash Radiation Therapy: Future Trend
- Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market
- Technological Innovations Spur Radiation Therapy Equipment Market
- Hybrid Systems Enable Superior Treatment Efficacy
- Computer Simulators Improve Radiation Therapy Outcomes
- Need to Boost Productivity Accelerates Deployment of High-Tech Equipment
- Personalized Radiation Therapy: The Way Forward
- Promising Role of Brachytherapy Device and Intensity-Modulated Radiation for Eye Cancer Treatment
- Select Innovations in Radiation Therapy Space
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Radiotherapy Treatment
- Technology-driven Research for Development in Radiotherapy
- Refurbished Radiation Therapy Equipment: Changing with the Times
- Expanding Aging Population at High Risk of Cancer to Benefit Market Expansion
- Challenges Confronting Radiation Therapy Equipment Market
- Radiation Therapy: Product Overview
- Types of Radiation Therapy
- External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT/XRT) or Teletherapy
- Internal Beam Radio Therapy/Brachytherapy
- Systemic Radioisotope Therapy (RIT)
- Other Forms of Radiation Therapy
- Linear Accelerators (LINACs)
- Radiation Therapy Simulator
- Treatment Planning System: An Innovative Technique in Radiation Therapy
- Radiotherapy Accessories
- Tumor Localization and Treatment Simulation Devices
- Patient Restraint and Repositioning Devices
- Field-Shaping Devices
- Dose-Modifying Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
