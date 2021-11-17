The University of Pittsburgh and Orange Grove Bio Establish Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Novel Therapeutics

NEW YORK and PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Grove Bio, a preclinical drug investment and development firm, and the University of Pittsburgh today announced the establishment of a collaboration designed to advance the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics by supporting the translation of scientific discoveries made by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh. The newly established partnership will aim to cultivate the Pittsburgh biotech landscape by increasing entrepreneurship, education, and scientific translation of promising technologies. These efforts will be focused in the areas of oncology and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.



“University of Pittsburgh innovators have a strong track record of achieving impact for their research through commercial translation,” said Joe Havrilla, Associate Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. “This new collaboration with Orange Grove Bio will allow us to further our commercialization efforts and we look forward to the positive impact it will have for our faculty and students and ultimately for patients.”

Under terms of the partnership, Orange Grove Bio will provide commercialization guidance and support to the University of Pittsburgh Innovation Institute, an internship program for the university’s Ph.D. students, and educational seminars for primary investigators and researchers at the university. Additionally, as part of these activities, Orange Grove Bio’s head of chemistry, William H. Miller, Ph.D., has joined the University of Pittsburgh’s external advisory board for novel technologies.

“Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh are engaged in a wide range of cutting-edge research that has the potential to meaningfully impact human health,” said Dr. Miller. “At Orange Grove, we want to do our part to support these ongoing research efforts and further develop the local biotech environment to enable the development and commercialization of these discoveries.”

In addition to working closely with the technology transfer office and supporting educational initiatives, Orange Grove Bio will increase its on-the-ground presence by onboarding new team members from the Pittsburgh area, who will perform critical scientific and business functions.

Orange Grove Bio’s mission is to develop new therapeutic options for patients by harnessing the significant research potential found in universities across the United States. Orange Grove Bio fosters strong relationships with technology transfer offices outside of the traditional medical technology hubs of Boston and San Francisco. Collectively, Orange Grove Bio’s team possesses more than one hundred years of drug development and company creation experience, allowing it to build and finance innovative programs from the research and development stage to clinical trials.

“We believe that the University of Pittsburgh and its talented researchers are well positioned to serve as a hotbed for the incubation of innovative drug development companies capable of delivering the ground-breaking therapies of tomorrow,” said Marc Appel, Orange Grove Bio’s chief executive officer. “We are committed to fostering and supporting this rich scientific ecosystem through collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh, academic researchers, and investors to drive the commercialization of novel therapies for patients.”

About the University of Pittsburgh

The University of Pittsburgh is a top tier research institution with approximately $1 billion in annual external research funding, consistently ranking among the top 10 universities for NIH funding. Pitt and its clinical partner, UPMC, one of the largest healthcare systems in the country, deliver transformative basic, translational and clinical research across a broad spectrum of life science disciplines.

About Orange Grove Bio

Orange Grove Bio (OGB) is an emerging, preclinical, capital allocation and asset development biotech company. OGB partners with universities and entrepreneurs to develop innovative treatments for important diseases, particularly cancer and immune disorders.



