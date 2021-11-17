Gilmartin Capital Launches Inaugural Fund

Venture fund founded by leading medical technology analyst David Lewis



Gilmartin Capital to focus on investments in medical devices, life science tools, diagnostics, and digital health

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilmartin Capital, LLC, (“Gilmartin Capital”), a San Francisco based venture firm focused on disruptive healthcare solutions, today announced the launch of its first fund, Gilmartin Capital Fund I, L.P. Founded and led by industry expert David Lewis, Gilmartin Capital will focus on investment opportunities within the medical device, life science tools, diagnostics, and digital health sectors.

For over two decades, the founders of Gilmartin Capital have amassed a proprietary network of experts across multiple therapeutic verticals and technical specialties. The fund’s limited partners are best-in-class operators with diverse operational, strategic, scientific, and financial acumen. The majority of the fund’s capital is derived from operators like the entrepreneurs with whom the firm seeks to partner.

“The launch of Gilmartin Capital is the culmination of my passion for healthcare technology and decades of experience as an analyst,” said David Lewis, Founder and Managing Partner of Gilmartin Capital. “I am enthusiastic that our first close is meaningfully oversubscribed with a limited partner group comprised predominantly of executives, operators and scientific thought leaders spanning the healthcare sector. Our strategy is to avail our experience and network to help innovators solve problems, drive scientific discovery, help patients and generate outsized returns for our investors.”

Mr. Lewis continued, “COVID-19 catalyzed the importance of acute care medical devices, tools to drive therapeutic discovery and a need to remotely manage patients more effectively. Gilmartin Capital is well positioned to intelligently deploy capital across these expanding, addressable markets.”

About Gilmartin Capital LLC

Gilmartin Capital LLC is focused on private investments in the medical device, life science tools, diagnostic and digital health sectors and targets innovative platforms that influence large or underserved diseases, technologies that accelerate and expand scientific discovery, and solutions that impact the cost, site, and delivery of care. The firm is focused on mid-stage opportunities that are beyond proof of concept and poised for significant development and growth.

About David Lewis

Prior to establishing his own firm, David Lewis spent 25 years in medical technology advising investors, companies, and boards on strategic and financial direction. David was a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and Head of Morgan Stanley’s medical technology equity research practice for the last 15-years. He was a top ranked analyst at Morgan Stanley and in the Institutional Investor (II) Medical Supplies & Devices annual poll. Before joining Morgan Stanley, David was a partner and top ranked medical technology analyst at Thomas Weisel Partners and a founding member of the healthcare practice. David received a BA in healthcare policy with honors from the University of Pennsylvania.

The firm’s service providers include Shartsis Friese LLP, Aduro Advisors, LLC and Frank, Rimerman +Co. LLP

Contact Us

Let’s Build Something: Connect@gilmartincap.com

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THIS IS NOT AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION WITH RESPECT TO THE PURCHASE OR SALE OF ANY FUND OR SECURITY.