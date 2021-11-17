Ready Computing Achieves Certification for Three Critical ISO Standards

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Computing, a leader in delivering large-scale IT solutions and services, is pleased to announce it has reached a significant milestone by achieving certification to the following three ISO Standards, after it successfully completed an external third-party audit in October 2021:

ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management

ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Information Technology Service Management

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management

This achievement is the result of its successful implementation of an Integrated Management System (IMS), which holistically weaves all three ISO Standards into a singular system that flows throughout Ready Computing and its core business areas.

ISO Standards are some of the most rigorous and well-recognized standards in the world. To achieve certification to the standards, Ready Computing's personnel, services, and processes were examined by an independent third-party auditor against rigid quality standards and proved the Company's commitment to:

Protect sensitive information

Ensure operational and service quality

Implement a culture focused on continuous improvement

Utilize risk-based thinking to achieve critical business objectives

"This significant achievement highlights Ready Computing's continued commitment to providing quality services to its clients and partners," said Anthony Simonetta, Director of Compliance and Risk Management with Ready Computing. "Furthermore, it demonstrates that this commitment is supported by a solid foundation of processes, policies, and procedures that were audited and certified to three well-recognized ISO Standards."

By implementing its IMS and achieving certification to the ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018, and ISO 9001:2015 Standards, Ready Computing is poised to proactively identify, control, and eliminate security risks, while concurrently ensuring that quality and service management are executed to the highest possible standard.

About Ready Computing

Ready Computing specializes in designing, building, implementing, and managing large-scale IT solutions for healthcare and other industries. It serves organizations of all sizes in both the public and private sectors within the U.S., as well as internationally, by proactively supporting them with comprehensive software and service offerings. The Ready Computing team excels at leveraging existing IT investments, while providing complementary solutions that position its clients for future growth and give them a competitive advantage.

To learn more about Ready Computing and its end-to-end technology services and solutions, visit www.readycomputing.com .

