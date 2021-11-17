Arteries IP to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris IP, a leading provider of system-on-chip (SoC) system intellectual property (“IP”) consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment software, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after market close on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.



Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free: 877-407-9208

International Toll: +1-201-493-6784

Conference ID: 13725077

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris IP’s website at: https://ir.arteris.com/events-and-presentations.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Arteris IP



Arteris IP is a leading provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other intellectual property (“IP”) as well as IP Deployment software that accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Our products enable our customers to deliver increasingly complex SoCs that not only process data but are also able to make decisions.



Investor Contacts

Nick Hawkins, VP and CFO

Arteris, Inc.

ir@arteris.com

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

+1 617 542 6180

ir@arteris.com

Media Contact

Kurt Shuler

Arteris IP

+1 408 470 7300

kurt.shuler@arteris.com