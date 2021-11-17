Hamilton Thorne to Present at Stifel and Piper Sandler Conferences

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that it will be presenting at the Stifel 2021 Healthcare Conference and the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference.



Stifel 2021 Healthcare Conference

David Wolf, President and CEO of Hamilton Thorne Ltd., will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2021 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 2:40 pm EST and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Mr. Wolf will also deliver a virtual presentation at the upcoming Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference. The pre-recorded presentation will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site beginning on November 22, 2021. Mr. Wolf will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings on December 1, 2021.

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, IVFtech, Embryotech Laboratories, and Tek-Event brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:



David Wolf, President & CEO

Michael Bruns, CFO Glen Akselrod Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Bristol Investor Relations 978-921-2050 978-921-2050 905-326-1888 ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd glen@bristolir.com







