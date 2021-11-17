Nubeva Reverses Encryption of a Top Ransomware Variant for Instant Recovery

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTC: NBVAF), a developer of B2B decryption software solutions, confirms the recently announced Symmetric Key Intercept (SKI) technology for Ransomware Reversal can decrypt attacks from the highly active Conti ransomware, for immediate data recovery ( video demonstration ).

As of September 2021, the CISA and the FBI have observed 400+ attacks using Conti , top-three ransomware measured by attacks and total damage. Victims have included U.S. law enforcement, emergency medical services, dispatch centers, and other emergency and health networks. Conti is especially sophisticated because of the number of files it can encrypt in a short period of time, easily evading cybersecurity detection and defense systems. It is also known to disable and corrupt backups systems and cloud mirroring to maximize its damage.

“Conti is one of the most active and destructive, ransomware families this year. As such, it was vital to validate that our technology could indeed reverse their attacks. We are pleased we can fully decrypt files locked up by Conti, quickly and easily, without paying the ransom. Its Ransom-Less Recovery,” said Steve Perkins, CMO and Head of Product. “It is our goal to neutralize the effects of the top ransomware plaguing the world with our initial release.”

In September 2021, Nubeva announced that it had successfully adapted its patented and award-winning software technology to enable decryption and recovery of crypto-based ransomware attacks. The SKI software runs on a computer and can learn and intercept copies of encryption session keys to enable fast and efficient decryption. Nubeva has been licensing SKI to the cybersecurity industry for years to allow lawful inspection of encrypted network traffic. Nubeva expects to release the first versions of its ransomware product for enterprises, OEMs, and MSSPs in December 2021.

“We are in the final stages of the product testing, packaging, and build-out of the delivery platform,” Perkins added. “We are seeing broad and universal interest across the board. We are sprinting to get the minimum viable product out fast and are looking into early adopter programs and promotions as well.”

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva’s next-generation SKI (Session Key Intercept) technology represents a better, faster, easier, and lower-cost alternative to legacy decryption. Our solution provides a complete option for manufacturers, integrators, and managed services providers of cybersecurity and application assurance solutions. Today, nearly all network traffic uses TLS (formerly SSL) for security and privacy. Yet, enterprises still must see the data-in-motion to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and application performance issues. With constant evolution in TLS protocols and the advancements in the application, network, and computing architectures, gaps continue to grow in the legacy decryption methods. Nubeva’s SKI technology represents the next-generation solution for the industry moving forward. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

