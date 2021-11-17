ADMA Biologics Senior Vice President of Plasma Services Cyndi Tolman Elected to PPTA Source Board of Directors

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced that Cyndi Tolman, ADMA’s Senior Vice President of Plasma Services, has been elected to serve on the PPTA Source Board of Directors (“PPTA Source Board”) for the 2022 to 2024 election term.



“Mrs. Tolman’s appointment to the PPTA Source Board of Directors is a well-deserved testament to her leadership capabilities and accomplishments as a part of the rapid and successful expansion of the ADMA BioCenters collection network,” said Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA. “ADMA welcomes the opportunity to have a voice on the PPTA Source Board and we are confident in Cyndi’s ability and decades-long experience, that will allow her to provide valuable input to further the industry’s mission to advocate for access of plasma-derived therapies for patients in need.”

“I am honored to have been elected by my peers to this esteemed board and look forward to bringing ideas and recommendations based upon my over 20 years of plasma collections experience to the PPTA,” said Cynthia Tolman, Senior Vice President, Plasma Services of ADMA BioCenters. “Our recent expansion of ADMA’s collection center network, including the implementation of the latest technology in collection methods, coupled with our regulatory and quality experience, will allow for additional insights into ways we can enhance the donor experience and ensure the safety of our valuable and generous plasma donors who give the gift of saving lives with every donation they make.”

The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) represents the private sector manufacturers of plasma-derived and recombinant analog therapies, collectively known as plasma protein therapies and the collectors of source plasma used for fractionation. These therapies are used by small patient populations worldwide to treat a variety of rare diseases and serious medical conditions. PPTA works globally to advocate for access to and affordability of therapies for patients, engage in constructive dialogue with regulatory agencies, and collaborate with patient advocacy organizations. Mrs. Tolman is one of five new appointments to the PPTA Source Board, which consists of global representatives from the plasma industry as to ensure balanced representation.

About ADMA BioCenters

ADMA BioCenters operates U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-licensed facilities specializing in the collection of human plasma used to make special medications for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. Managed by a team of experts who have decades of experience in the specialized field of plasma collection, ADMA BioCenters provides a safe, professional and pleasant donation environment. ADMA BioCenters strictly follows FDA regulations and guidance and enforces current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) in all of its facilities. For more information about ADMA BioCenters, please visit www.admabiocenters.com.

About ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three FDA-approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: BIVIGAM® (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV™ (immune globulin intravenous, human – slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB® (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-licensed source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA’s mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA has received U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283, 9,815,886, 9,969,793 and 10,259,865 related to certain aspects of its products and product candidates. For more information, please visit www.admabiologics.com.

