LGI Homes Offers Upgraded Homes on Acreage Lots in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of its newest community in the Atlanta market, Stone Crest Estate. Priced from the low-$300s, this new construction neighborhood provides the space and upgrades that families desire with one and two-story homes built on lots ranging from .4 to 1.9 acres.



Located in Fairburn, also known as the town that is “Situated to Succeed”, Stone Crest Estate is between GA-154 and GA-14. With quick access to Union City, South Fulton, and Atlanta, homeowners are a short drive from major employers such as Delta Airlines, Coca Cola and Kraft Foods. Proximity to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and various area parks gives homebuyers even more to look forward to when searching for their dream home in an incredible location.

LGI Homes is building an array of upgraded single-family retreats at this community. These spacious layouts range from 1,938 to 2,626 square feet and offer three to five bedrooms, two to two-and-a-half bathrooms and select homes offer a basement option for even more room to call home. Walk-in closets, spacious master retreats and bonus rooms that can be utilized as home offices or game rooms are just a few more highlights customers can relish in.

Encompassing our CompleteHome Plus™ package, the new homes at Stone Crest Estate boast designer-selected features found only in exclusive LGI communities. A full suite of Whirlpool® appliances, quartz countertops and 42” wood cabinetry are showcased in each chef-ready kitchen. Designer light fixtures, a programmable thermostat and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener add even more modern conveniences to each floor plan. These included features and upgrades give every move-in ready home added value from the moment homeowners receive their keys.

For more information about Stone Crest Estate, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 865-1300 ext 794.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

