EventVestor SPAC Lifecycle Data Now Available on Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EventVestor, a leader in corporate events data, has today announced that its SPAC Lifecycle Data is instantly accessible to Bloomberg Data License customers via the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point as a part of its Alternative Data Catalog.

Customers will be able to access EventVestor's comprehensive data on the Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) listed in the United States as part of Bloomberg's Alternative Data catalog. This data provides a complete view into all the key stages in a SPAC lifecycle.

Covering over 900 U.S.-listed SPACs and history dating back to 2007, EventVestor's SPAC Lifecycle Data is enriched with the many stages and key events of SPACs from pre-IPO through the closing of their initial business combinations, including all of the important events during the de-SPAC stage.

The EventVestor SPACs datasets provide detailed data on all key life cycle events, including initial filings, IPO listings, units split and trading of common Stock and warrants, extension of business combination deadlines, changes to trust amount, business combinations deal rumors, proposals, definitive business combination agreements, PIPE investments, special shareholder meetings, redemptions, deal closings, and lockup expirations.

Discovering and accessing these datasets through the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point allows Bloomberg Data License clients to easily integrate high-value, time sensitive SPACs data into their investment research, risk management, and trading decisions.

To make the data easy to use, EventVestor SPAC Lifecycle Data incorporates the open standard Financial Instrument Global Identifier (FIGI) as the standard identifier for all the components of SPACs, including Units, Common, Stock, Warrants, and Rights.

"We've received an enormous amount of interest from investment and trading professionals," said Anju Marempudi, Founder and CEO of EventVestor. "Making this dataset available through Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point will facilitate even smarter and broader use cases across the multiple segments of the asset management industry."

Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point is Bloomberg's web-based data marketplace that allows Data License clients to easily discover, access and immediately use high-quality, market leading content from both Bloomberg and third-party providers. Bloomberg continues to expand its alternative data offering, allowing Bloomberg clients to access a catalogue of curated alternative data, uniquely positioned to provide insights in today's market environment.

About EventVestor

EventVestor, the flagship data platform by IntelliBusiness, Inc., is the leading event-driven data platform for quantitative and quantamental investors for alpha generation and risk management. Powered by a unique combination of technology and human analysts, EventVestor tracks over 100 categories of vital corporate and market events, with point-in-time history from 2007. EventVestor customers include some of the largest quant hedge funds, quant equity traders, market makers, as well as fundamental and quantamental asset managers.

