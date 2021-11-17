ApplyBoard Ranks #7 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Program

Kitchener, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApplyBoard has ranked #7 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program. The program recognizes Canada’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Additionally, ApplyBoard ranked #41 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, which recognizes the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

ApplyBoard Co-Founder and CEO Martin Basiri is honoured to receive this award on behalf of the team and congratulates the other inspiring tech companies also featured on the list.

“The pandemic has been difficult for international studies and decreased the market by as much as 70%, but despite these challenges we still managed to demonstrate strong growth," said Martin Basiri. "We would not have been able to achieve this without the hard work of our ApplyBoard team members worldwide and the support of partner schools, recruitment partners, students, and investors."

Basiri credits his team’s steadfast ambition to improve global access to education equipped with its innovative technology which attracts over 1,500 partner schools and over 10,000 recruitment partners. Since it was founded in 2015, ApplyBoard has helped over 250,000 students around the world with their study abroad journeys.

“ApplyBoard’s offerings are uniquely designed to revolutionize the application process for international students and change lives for the better. We’re continuously evolving our offerings so that we can eliminate obstacles in international education and serve our customers better” said Basiri.

This marks the third consecutive year that ApplyBoard has been recognized by Deloitte as one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies. In 2019, ApplyBoard ranked #1, taking the title of the fastest-growing technology company in Canada and in 2020 ApplyBoard ranked #2 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™.

“As we rise above another year of uncertainty, we are exceptionally proud to announce this year’s Fast 50 winners,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “These innovative trailblazers have demonstrated resilience, true commitment to innovation, adaptability, and business leadership as we cope with an ever-changing new normal. The Fast 50 companies act as catalysts, driving growth of Canadian business.”

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit: www.fast50.ca.

About ApplyBoard

ApplyBoard empowers students around the world to access the best education by simplifying the study abroad search, application, and acceptance process to more than 1,500 institutions across Canada, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. ApplyBoard, headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, has helped over 250,000 students from more than 125 countries along their educational journeys since 2015. To learn more, visit: www.applyboard.com.