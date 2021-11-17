First Tellurium Strategically Positioned to Benefit from President Biden’s Passed Infrastructure Bill

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), suggests its two assets, the Klondike tellurium-silver-gold property in Sagauche County, Colorado and the polymetallic Deer Horn Property in Canada, could be key components in realizing President Biden’s Bill. A substantial part of the Biden Infrastructure Bill is to further develop local supply of raw materials and rely less on imports from countries like China.



In a response to The Bill’s passage, Biden said: “We will get America off the sidelines on manufacturing solar panels, wind farms, batteries, and electric vehicles to grow these supply chains, reward companies for paying good wages and for sourcing their materials from here in the United States.”

President Biden wants to apply tax credits to encourage the use of solar power systems and batteries at homes, businesses and utilities. The administration also wants local governments to make it easier to obtain permits and build solar projects.

Tellurium’s primary use is for manufacturing films essential to photovoltaic solar cells. When alloyed with other elements— such as cadmium—tellurium forms a compound that exhibits enhanced electrical conductivity. Therefore, a thin film can efficiently absorb sunlight and convert it into electricity.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, “The amount of sunlight that strikes the earth’s surface in an hour and a half is enough to handle the entire world’s energy consumption for a full year.”

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) says business is booming and not about to stop anytime soon. SEIA reports that solar installations will likely double by 2023 and quadruple by 2030 from current levels. The solar market installed a record 19.2 GWdc of solar capacity in 2020, which was an increase of 43% from 2019. Solar ranked first in all generating technologies for the second year running.

“Governments globally are looking to lower their carbon footprint and Solar is leading the way. We anticipate an increased demand for Tellurium over the next decade,” stated CEO Tyrone Docherty. “Tellurium was generally mined as a by-product of copper and gold, it is now our primary focus. Recently The Biden Administration released a blueprint showing how the nation could move towards producing almost half of its electricity from the Sun by 2050. It is our objective to help this necessity to become a reality through local resources.”

To further enhance corporate awareness the company has engaged Think Ink Creative Digital Marketing. Think Ink leverages leading-edge technologies to steer traffic to clients’ web properties, drive inquiries, and collect metrics regarding engagement with content. Services provided by Think Ink include SEM (search engine marketing), search retargeting, email campaigns, and social media optimization. Think Ink is to be paid a flat fee of USD $100,000 plus applicable taxes for a 3-month term.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.

