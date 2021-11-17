NY Regional Closed Median Home Price for October 0.9% Lower Than in September

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, is the trusted source of monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For October 2021, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $570,000, representing a 0.9% decrease from $575,000 reported the prior month. Between September and October 2021, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, decreased slightly to 6,150 from 6,170, representing a -0.3% month-over-month change.

OneKey MLS aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties making up the regional MLS coverage area and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Whereas four of nine counties reported increased closed median sale price, five of nine counties reported decreases. Bronx (12.3%), Rockland (6.7%), Putnam (5.9%), and Orange (4.7%) counties had month-over-month increases in closed median sale price. Suffolk (-1.0%), Nassau (-1.7%), Queens (-2.1%), Westchester (-7.0%), and Sullivan (-7.5%) counties had month-over-month decreases.

Jim Speer, CEO OneKey MLS, said, "Real estate is highly localized and fundamentals like buyer demand and available inventory can impact market conditions. Recent housing data comparing month-over-month home sales demonstrate how prices can cool down and remain hot simultaneously within the region."

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

