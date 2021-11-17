Global Diaper Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Essity, Abena UK and Tykables Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diaper Market Size By Product Type, By Material, By Distribution Channel, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the publisher, the Global Diaper (Baby and Adult Diaper) Market was valued at USD 67.16 Billion in 2020 and The market size will reach USD 94.87 Billion by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.37% during 2021-2028.



The Diaper (Baby and Adult Diaper) Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Diaper (Baby and Adult Diaper) Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



The increasing adult population and rising awareness of hygiene fuel the growth of the Diaper Market. Along with the increase in the elderly population, there is a high prevalence of urinary incontinence among adults that spurs the demand for adult diapers. The aging population is leading to the growing prevalence of incontinence disease among people. Urinary incontinence worsens with age and is evaluated based on its frequency, severity, and predictability and is mainly caused owing to pregnancy, urinary tract infection, prostate surgery, chronic coughs, and neurological injuries in both men and women. This increases the demand from the consumers for the usage of adult diapers, which subsequently fosters the growth of the diaper market.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Diaper (Baby and Adult Diaper) Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Diaper (Baby and Adult Diaper) Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Diaper (Baby and Adult Diaper) Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Diaper (Baby and Adult Diaper) Market.



Key players In The Market

The "Global Diaper (Baby and Adult Diaper) Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major key players such as Svenska Cellulosa AB, Unicharm Corporation, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Abena UK Ltd, Essity AB, Tykables, and the rest others.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b7efrt