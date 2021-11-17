BenchSci Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Company as Impact on Drug Discovery Grows

Toronto, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchSci, an emerging global leader in machine learning applications for novel medicine development, announced today it ranks 19th among the country’s fastest-growing technology companies in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™.

The program awards companies for their rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation, and consists of public and private companies in the tech sector which have transformed the industry.

“This recognition is a confirmation of our groundbreaking work to bring novel medicine to patients faster,” says Liran Belenzon, CEO, BenchSci. “Our machine learning technology decodes and organizes the world’s most comprehensive biomedical dataset like a Ph.D. scientist. As a result, we eliminate experiments that delay progress and drain research budgets in the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. This award reflects the value we’re bringing not only to our customers’ research productivity but to all of us who benefit from healthcare innovation.”

To qualify for the Tech Fast 50™, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada, and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in Research and Development.

Founded in 2015, BenchSci has rapidly grown its customer base since launching commercially in 2017. In addition to powering research in over 4,300 academic labs, BenchSci is an indispensable tool for preclinical R&D in 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies. A remote-first company with headquarters in Toronto, BenchSci is a leader in biomedical machine learning and continuously invests in researching and developing AI-powered tools to help scientists run more successful experiments.

“I am thankful for the innovation and commitment of our team members that enable scientists to accelerate drug discovery,” continues Belenzon. “We are honored with the trust our customers place in us as we build the next generation of products that will continue to transform R&D.”

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program.

Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About BenchSci

BenchSci’s vision is to bring novel medicine to patients 50% faster by 2025. We’re achieving it by empowering scientists with the world’s most advanced biomedical artificial intelligence to run more successful experiments. Backed by F-Prime, Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI fund), and Inovia Capital, our platform accelerates science at 15 top-20 pharmaceutical companies and over 4,300 leading research centers worldwide. We’re a Deloitte Tech Fast 50 and CIX Top 10 Growth company, certified Great Place to Work®, and top-ranked company on Glassdoor. Learn more at www.benchsci.com.

For more BenchSci updates, visit our news page.

