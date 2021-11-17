Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series Sells Out in 6 Minutes

Los Angeles CA, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles is pleased to announce that the Wave 2 “Epic” SparkNFT packs, part of the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series, have sold out.



The final packs in the “Epic” tier went on sale November 16, 2021, and were quickly snapped up by eager digital collectors keen to enjoy the exclusive Barrett-Jackson content and add to their Motoclub digital garages.

This activity draws the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series to a close, with all SparkNFTs in the collection sold out, and no further packs to be minted.

The Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series has featured a range of exclusive content captured from the auction block in Las Vegas, including the sales of a 2015 McLaren P1, 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL roadster, 2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door Raiders Badlands Edition and a 1977 Ford Bronco Custom previously owned by the actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

“I am thrilled with the way the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series has performed, and the positive feedback from automotive enthusiasts,” said Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer for Barrett-Jackson. “Barrett-Jackson has been home to ‘The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions’ for the last five decades, and this collection has been a digital reflection of the premium sales and content we delivered at our Las Vegas Auction this year and continue to deliver every year to a global audience.”

Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks said: “The Las Vegas Collector Series has set a benchmark not just for us, but for industry. The speed in which these packs have sold out is a real testament to the quality of the content we’re putting into them. I cannot wait to see Motoclub members' reaction to what we’ve got coming up next.”

For more information on the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series please click here .

More details on follow-up lines, as part of our partnership with Barrett-Jackson, will be revealed shortly.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

Media Contact

Richard Hilton

media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io