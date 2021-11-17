CurrencyWorks Motoclub Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series Sells Out in 6 Minutes

Los Angeles CA, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its inaugural NFT collector series provided through its Motoclub.io platform, and in partnership with Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auctions, has sold out.

On November 16, 2021, Motoclub released the final packs in the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series as part of a Wave 2 drop of NFTs. These “Epic” tier packs retailed for $50 USD each and all inventory was purchased by Motoclub members within minutes of going on sale.

This activity draws the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series to a close with all NFTs in the collection sold out, and no further packs to be minted.

The Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series featured a range of content captured from the auction block at the 2021 Las Vegas auction, and was curated into a three-tiered pack collection priced between $25 USD and $200 USD per pack, with each tier including highlights from the sale of five respective collector vehicles sold at the event.

Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks said: “I am absolutely delighted with the way this Series has performed. These NFT pack drops have set a benchmark not just for us, but for industry. The reaction to these products going on sale is a real testament to the quality of the content, and how we’re growing and supporting the digital and physical car enthusiast space.

For more information on the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series please click here .

As part of CurrencyWorks ongoing partnership with Barrett-Jackson, a follow up line to the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series is currently in development, with further product announcements due imminently.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.