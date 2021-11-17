Innovaccer Ranked Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, today announced it ranked #240 on the annual Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a list of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

Overall, 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with a median growth of 521%. The annual ranking validates how important innovation is to technology companies' advancement and growth. Innovaccer grew 550% during this period.

"We're honored to be recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO of Innovaccer. "Today's life sciences and medtech organizations need a unified data technology platform to accelerate innovation and bring improved processes, new solutions, and market-changing ideas to healthcare on behalf of patients. That's exactly what we're here to do. Innovaccer helps healthcare organizations care as one. This recognition is a testament to our team's success."

Last year, Innovaccer ranked No. 205 on the Fast 500™ list. The InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Its solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500™ award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500™ recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations unify health records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

