Insights on the Bath Towel Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Avanti Linens, Kingshore and Alok Industries Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bath Towel Market Size By Product, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bath towel market was valued at USD 4,859.03 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7,852.46 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.37% from 2021 to 2028.



The Bath Towel Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Bath Towel Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



The expansion of the hospitality sector is a main driver of the global bath towels market. The rising demand for high-quality bath towels from the thriving hospitality industry has accelerated the growth of the global bath towel market.



The Global Bath Towel Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.



Key Players In Bath Towel Market

The report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Trident Group, SUNVIM, Welspun, Sanli, Kingshore, 1888 Mills, WestPoint Home, Loftex, Grace Towel Co. Ltd., and rest others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Timelines

1.4 Assumptions

1.5 Limitations



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Primary Research

2.4 Subject Matter Expert Advice

2.5 Quality Check

2.6 Final Review

2.7 Data Triangulation

2.8 Bottom-Up Approach

2.9 Top Down Approach

2.10 Research Flow

2.11 Data Sources



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Global Bath Towel Market Regional Insights

3.3 Global Bath Towel Market Geographical Analysis (Cagr %)

3.4 Global Bath Towel Market, by Product (Usd Million)

3.5 Global Bath Towel Market, by Application (Usd Million)

3.6 Future Market Opportunities

3.7 Global Market Split



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global Bath Towel Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Expansion of the Hospitality and Gym Industry

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Bath Towels Made Up of Organic Fabric

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Rise in Labor Cost

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Increase in Disposable Income in Developing Economies and Rapidly Expanding E-Commerce Industry

4.4.2 Increasing Awareness About Hygiene Across the World

4.5 Impact of Covid - 19 on Bath Towel Market



5 Market, by Product

5.1 Overview

5.2 Cotton Bath Towel

5.3 Bamboo Fiber Bath Towel

5.4 Others



6 Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Household

6.3 Hotel

6.4 Others



7 Market, by Geography

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Market Snapshot

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Market Snapshot

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 U.K.

7.3.5 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Market Snapshot

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 India

7.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Row

7.5.1 Row Market Snapshot

7.5.2 Middle East & Africa

7.5.3 Latin America



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Competitive Scenario

8.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Welspun

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Company Insights

9.1.3 Segment Breakdown

9.1.4 Product Benchmarking

9.1.5 Key Developments

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Westpoint Home

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Company Insights

9.2.3 Product Benchmarking

9.2.4 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Trident Group

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Company Insights

9.3.3 Segment Breakdown

9.3.4 Product Benchmarking

9.3.5 Key Developments

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Sunvim

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Company Insights

9.4.3 Product Benchmarking

9.4.4 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Springs Global

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Company Insights

9.5.3 Segment Breakdown

9.5.4 Product Benchmarking

9.5.5 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Loftex

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Company Insights

9.6.3 Product Benchmarking

9.7 Grace Towel Co. Ltd.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Company Insights

9.7.3 Product Benchmarking

9.8 1888 Mills

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Company Insights

9.8.3 Product Benchmarking

9.9 Sanli

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Company Insights

9.9.3 Product Benchmarking

9.10 Venus Group

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Company Insights

9.10.3 Product Benchmarking

9.10.4 Key Developments

9.11 Uchino Co. Ltd.

9.11.1 Company Overview

9.11.2 Company Insights

9.11.3 Product Benchmarking

9.12 Noman Group

9.12.1 Company Overview

9.12.2 Company Insights

9.12.3 Product Benchmarking

9.13 Avanti Linens

9.13.1 Company Overview

9.13.2 Company Insights

9.13.3 Product Benchmarking

9.14 Kingshore

9.14.1 Company Overview

9.14.2 Company Insights

9.14.3 Product Benchmarking

9.15 Alok Industries Limited

9.15.1 Company Overview

9.15.2 Company Insights

9.15.3 Product Benchmarking

9.15.4 Key Developments

9.16 Elsatex Ltd

9.16.1 Company Overview

9.16.2 Company Insights

9.16.3 Product Benchmarking

9.17 Iris Hantverk

9.17.1 Company Overview

9.17.2 Company Insights

9.17.3 Product Benchmarking

9.18 J.R. United

9.18.1 Company Overview

9.18.2 Company Insights

9.18.3 Product Benchmarking

9.19 Crane & Canopy

9.19.1 Company Overview

9.19.2 Company Insights

9.19.3 Product Benchmarking

9.20 Peacock Alley

9.20.1 Company Overview

9.20.2 Company Insights

9.20.3 Product Benchmarking

9.21 Jiangsu Canasin Weaving Co Ltd.

9.21.1 Company Overview

9.21.2 Company Insights

9.21.3 Product Benchmarking



10 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krgr4z